These are the best films of Lily Collins, star of “Emily in Paris”

Lily Collinsthe young British-American actress and model has managed to forge a stellar film career, since her debut in The Blind Side, at just 20 years old and alongside Sandra Bullock, in 2009, to later personify Snow White in Mirror, Mirror in 2012. or Mirror, mirror, a film in which he starred alongside the great Julia Roberts.

Versatile like few others Lily Collins has taken on the challenge of various roles, from the sweet teenager of Emily in Paris, to the girlfriend of one of the most famous and feared serial killers in the United States, passing through various leading men that have allowed him to show that he has material for acting.

With eight national and international awards, including two Golden Globes, Lily Collins He has made 23 films, series and television productions. His career points directly to the set of the greats of Hollywood. We tell you here which are the best 7 participations of her.

MirrorMirror (Netflix)

The story of Snow White, made into a movie with a very young Lily Collins, starring as the cute little girl lost in the woods while the charismatic Julia Roberts is the baddie, from the movie, the evil stepmother.



Lily Collins. Source: Pinterest

Love, Rosie (Amazon Prime Video)

Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were children, but a series of events distances them emotionally and physically, in this romantic comedy, which gained great popularity and starred opposite Sam Claflin.

The Blind Side: A Possible Dream (HBO Max)

Lily Collins was part of an acclaimed film, inspired by real life, in which a young black man is adopted by a wealthy white family and is able to make his way in life.

Stuck in Love (Amazon Prime Video)

A novelist lives obsessed by the woman who left him while life passes him by without noticing that his neighbor loves him, his daughter published her first novel and he has stopped writing.



Lily Collins. Source: instagram @lilyjcollins

Mank (Netflix)

The story of the screenwriter of one of the legendary films of American cinema, Citizen Kane, is brought to the screen, where he reviews the filming process led by Orson Welles in 1941.

Okja (Netflix)

The deep friendship and affection between a girl and a gigantic pig that she has raised for 10 years on a mountain farm is threatened when they want to take the animal to sell it for food.

Extremely cruel, evil and wicked (Stremio)

Ted Bundy, one of the most dangerous serial killers in American history, had people who believed him to be a good person and defended him at any cost, as did his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, whom Lily Collins played in this film.