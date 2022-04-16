These are the best foods to get it

The liver It has essential functions for health such as secrete bile, store energy and eliminate toxins. Thus, he is in charge of purifying the blood and converting food into energy. It is one of the most important organs of the body and also one of those that suffers the most from the consequences of bad habits. In this way, it is very important to keep it in good condition and, in this process, the feeding.

In general, the state of the liver is known by conventional analyticswhich include liver indicators that show if there are enzyme alterations and, sometimes, an ultrasound may be necessary to detect diseases such as fatty liverwhich is usually asymptomatic and is the one that occurs as a result of bad habits.

In this sense, it is necessary to differentiate between alcoholic fatty liver mainly caused by excessive alcohol consumption and non-alcoholicwhich can be caused by being overweight, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, or high blood pressure.

The best foods to cleanse the liver

To avoid the fatty liver disease It is essential to make a series of changes in the diet. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) suggests limiting your fat intake, replacing saturated and trans fats with unsaturated ones, eating more foods with a low glycemic index, and avoiding foods and drinks that contain large amounts of simple sugars or alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, there are a number of foods that help cleanse the liver:

one

Broccoli

Vegetables are essential for a liver cleanse and, specifically, broccoli stands out for being rich in sulfur, a perfect component for detoxifying the body. To get more benefit from it, it should be steamed and thus minimize the loss of nutritional substances.

two

Artichoke

This food has cynarin, a component that helps to better digest fats and enhance the functioning of the stomach. Like broccoli, it is convenient to steam or bake them.

3

Asparagus

It is one of the best vegetables to eliminate toxins from the body through urine. This is thanks to its sulfur content, an amino acid that stimulates the purification of the body.

4

Leek

The leek is rich in sulfur compounds, which favor the detoxifying action of the liver.

5

Apple

The apple is one of the most effective fruits to cleanse the liver. It is rich in antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals, and in pectin, a soluble fiber that favors intestinal transit and the elimination of substances through feces.

In addition to including these foods in the diet, follow other guidelines such as performing physical exercise so that fat does not accumulate in this organ and drinking a minimum of 1.5 liters of water a day. Likewise, it is essential to take only the medications that are necessary and have been prescribed by a specialist.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Guiomar Rovello





read also

mary houses





read also

Guiomar Rovello