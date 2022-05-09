These are the best free plugins for Adobe Photoshop

In order to edit or create images with the use of various tools such as brushes, pencils, fills, shapes, texts, reliefs or effects, among others, there are also different complementary methods to add to the program new functions or tools for our creations. It is what is known as plugins, which will do because you give your work more personal touches, even. The best of all? Which will be at zero cost, they are free plugins .

In this sense, it is considered one of the best tools of your category. It has gained so much popularity in design and photography that the term ‘photoshopping’ has been coined to refer to any image editing procedure, regardless of whether it is done with Adobe Photoshop or not.

Adobe Photoshop, the great in graphic design, is one of the programs most used by photographers and designers, in order to make touch-ups and give an artistic style to photos. It is understood as a design program which was developed by Adobe Systems Incorporated, which is responsible for editing raster images, with the purpose of retouching, photographs, graphics and giving a new perspective to the image.

What plugins do we have?

For the graphic designer, it is very useful to create logos, flyers, cards and others. For the illustrator, it is used to create digital drawings without the need to use a previous image. And for the photographer, Adobe Photoshop has become a complete photo lab where you can edit, correct and retouch photos before sending them to print.

In those, what we have are several options among those that are considered the best free plugins to incorporate into the program. Normally, after installing them, these plugins will appear as new options in the Filters menualthough in some cases they may appear in the Window>Extensions menu.

Camera RAW

By using this plugin we can work and edit our raw photographs, just as they come out of the camera, without the need for processing, which is why it becomes an essential tool for professional photographers.

In this way we can treat raw images, adjusting their brightness, contrast or establishing a better white balance without altering the original file. We can also use it to make assemblies with the best quality, and all with a completely professional result. Camera RAW is a free plugin for Adobe Photoshop that is very useful in the field of photo editing, and that we can download from its website.

Ink

Ink is one of the best free Adobe Photoshop plugins we can find. And it is that this is what it does is help designers create useful mockups and user interfaces. This allows and gives an inexperienced Photoshop user access to understand design elements within a coding framework.

Or what is the same: Ink makes it easy to communicate your design by generating complete specifications such as text formatting, layer styles and dimensions. This is especially useful if you have to hand off work to a developer on GitHub and want to make sure he or she will accurately interpret his design. Fortunately, this handy application is completely free to access and use.

CSS3Ps

CSS3Ps is a really useful plugin for those designers who use Adobe Photoshop to design web pages. The usefulness of this free plugin lies in the fact that it allows the different layers of the design of a web page made in Photoshop to be transformed into a CSS3 style sheet, which includes the instructions for the browser to reproduce the shapes, sizes, colors… everything just by selecting a layer and pressing its button.

With this web design plugin we will be able to optimize the web design process since it will be enough to design the page with the editor and let CSS3Ps do the rest of the work by converting your design into CSS3 instructions that we can add directly to the set of files that make up the web so that the browser draws it on the screen as it appears in the program.

WebZap

This plugin for Adobe Photoshop is dedicated to web designers looking for create website mockupssince it provides us with design guides and even templates that help the designer to make sections, menus and other elements of a web page.

What is most striking about this plugin is its huge amount of pre-made designswhich not only facilitate the creation of models, but also speed up this task prior to the creation of an Internet site.

velositey

Velositey is another for Adobe Photoshop that will allow us create mockups with great ease. We will find presets, as well as templates that will allow us to simplify the creation of fabulous designs.

We will be able to insert different prefabricated modules, and even easily edit them to adapt them to our projects. The highlight of it is that it is possible to create a mockup in just a minute, which is ideal for those who are looking for speed in creating website designs.