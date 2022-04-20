These are the best home remedies to improve your immune system from home

gripalize some infectious diseases It is a stage that we are living today. With the administration of different treatments, what is sought now is to be able to find home remedies to help you cope with pathologies, and above all, to gradually alleviate the different symptoms that can make an appearance. This article is intended to know what we can do naturally to strengthen our sanitary system from home.

Few houses in Spain have already been freed from some type of infectious pathology since the start of the health crisis in 2019, hence it is important to take care of our defenses in detail with home remedies.

There are many ways to understand that sometimes emergency medical care is needed, and above all, remedies to prevent the transmission of infection of all types of viruses.

As we said before, the majority who develop some pathology can overcome it at home after several days with different symptoms, without a specific time.

People who contract an infectious disease and have had previous medical conditions should be in permanent medical contact, because it is something that can complicate things.

What kind of signs warn of an emergency due to an infection in our immune system?

We must be careful when caring for people in our family unit who have an infectious disease, especially if we have heart or lung disease, or diabetes.

If you see that your symptoms worsen, do not hesitate and call your doctor, who might recommend, for example, the use of a pulse oximeter, a device that controls breathing to see the oxygen in your blood.

other type of health problems that can show emergencies due to different infectious diseases are the following.

Trouble breathing

Persistent chest pain or tightness

sudden confusion

Bluish lips or face

inability to stay awake

Pale, grayish, or bluish skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on normal skin tone

What home remedies will help you to take care of someone with low defenses?

If you see that someone has a disease that attacks their defenses, from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) The following remedies are revealed:

Keep your hands clean and don’t touch your face put on the mask Clean your house frequently Do not shake dirty clothes, wash them at the highest possible temperature Wear gloves when touching cutlery touched by someone with an infectious disease Do not share body fluids of the person Reduce unnecessary home visits

As you can see, these are tips that will help you for many types of infections and viruses that you may contract, so be sure to include these home remedies.