These are the best Lily Collins movies

MEXICO CITY, September 4 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Lily Collins, the young British-American actress and model, has been able to forge a stellar film career, since her debut in The Blind Side, at just 20 years old and alongside Sandra Bullock, in 2009, to later personify in 2012, Snow White in Mirror, Mirror or Espejito, espejito, a film in which she starred alongside the great Julia Roberts.

Versatile like few others, Lily Collins has taken on the challenge of various roles, from Emily’s sweet teenager in Paris, to the girlfriend of one of the most famous and feared serial killers in the United States, going through various leading roles that have allowed her to show that he’s got acting chops.

With eight national and international awards, including two Golden Globes, Lily Collins has made 23 films, series and television productions. Her career points directly to the set of the greats of Hollywood. We tell you here which are the best 7 participations of her.

MirrorMirror (Netflix)

The story of Snow White, made into a movie with a very young Lily Collins, starring as the cute little girl lost in the woods while the charismatic Julia Roberts is the baddie, the evil stepmother of the film.

Love, Rosie (Amazon Prime Video)

Rosie and Alex have been best friends since they were children, but a series of events distances them emotionally and physically, in this romantic comedy, which gained great popularity and starred opposite Sam Claflin.

The Blind Side: A Possible Dream (HBO Max)

Lily Collins was part of an acclaimed film, inspired by real life, in which a young black man is adopted by a wealthy white family and is able to make his way in life.

Stuck in Love (Amazon Prime Video)

A novelist lives obsessed by the woman who left him while life passes him by without noticing that his neighbor loves him, his daughter published her first novel and he has stopped writing.

Mank (Netflix)

The story of the screenwriter of one of the legendary films of American cinema, Citizen Kane, is brought to the screen, where he reviews the filming process led by Orson Welles in 1941.

Continue reading the story

Okja (Netflix)

The deep friendship and affection between a girl and a gigantic pig that she has raised for 10 years on a mountain farm is threatened when they want to take the animal to sell it for food.

Extremely cruel, evil and wicked (Stremio)

Ted Bundy, one of the most dangerous serial killers in American history, had people who believed him to be a good person and defended him at any cost, as did his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, whom Lily Collins played in this film.