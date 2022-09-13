These are the best looks of the red carpet (PHOTOS)

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on the night of this September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

These awards recognize the best of television and streaming in the United States, so all the celebrities who participated in a nominated production walk the red carpet to show off their best outfits.

Some celebrities have already walked the red carpet of the 2022 Emmy Awards in elegant outfits, in which the colors silver, gold and white dominated.

The best looks of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Actress Lily James, nominated at the 2022 Emmy Awards for Best Actress for Star+’s Pam & Tommy, arrived in a silver dress.

Alexandra Daddario is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Emmy Awards for The White Lotus series. She wore a dress with a crossover neckline in a pearl tone.

Andrew Garfield, nominated for best actor for Under the Banner of Heaven, arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a crisp white suit with black shoes.

Bianca Rae opted for a colorful blue dress.

Will Poulter, nominated for best supporting actor at the 2022 Emmy Awards for Dopesick, wore an elegant black suit.

Jung Ho-yeon, nominated for best supporting actress for The Squidward Game, arrived at the 2022 Emmy Awards in a sequined lingerie dress.

Jean Smart, nominated for best actress for Hacks, wore a white ruffled dress with a 1950s or 1960s vibe to the 2022 Emmy Awards.