These are the best mobile phones to take photos according to the OCU
These are some of the characteristics that more and more people have. in mind when buying a new mobile phone. We refer to the photo quality of mobile devices. And not only the quality of the outdoor camerabut also takes into account the quality of the selfie or the videos.
The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) He has investigated which are the mobiles with the best cameras and has made a list. As the organization explains, the quality of the photographs depends a lot on the lens that incorporates the mobile phone.
How much does a cell phone with an excellent camera cost?
The OCU makes it clear in its publication that It doesn’t take a lot of money to get a phone with a decent camera.. However, he warns that, as expected, the more we spend, the better quality of photos we can get.
The consumer organization warns that it is possible to find mobile models on the market for less than 200 euros that incorporate very interesting optics, as well as sufficiently powerful editing software.
The phones with the best camera for more than 1,000 euros
High-end mobiles are the ones that best results offer in terms of photo quality. According to the OCU, the increase in the budget will be especially noticeable when photos are taken in adverse conditions, like when there is little light. Also, these phones have best zoomperform faster autofocusyes they offer more contrasting colors.
The list drawn up by the OCU, which includes the 10 smartphones with the best camera, is as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- iPhone 13 ProMax
- iPhone 13 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- iPhone 12 ProMax
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Huawei P50 Pro
- iPhone 13mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 13
The phones with the best camera for less than 200 euros
The OCU classification for the 5 mobiles, available on the market, with the best photo and video camera for less than 200 euros is as follows:
- Best photo and video camera: TCL 20L+256GB
- best camera selfie: OPPO A72 128GB
- Best rear camera: TCL 20L + 256GB
- Best Front Video Camera: SAMSUNG Galaxy M12 64GB
- Best Rear Video Camera: XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 64GB
