These are the best mobile phones to take photos according to the OCU

These are some of the characteristics that more and more people have. in mind when buying a new mobile phone. We refer to the photo quality of mobile devices. And not only the quality of the outdoor camerabut also takes into account the quality of the selfie or the videos.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) He has investigated which are the mobiles with the best cameras and has made a list. As the organization explains, the quality of the photographs depends a lot on the lens that incorporates the mobile phone.





How much does a cell phone with an excellent camera cost?

The OCU makes it clear in its publication that It doesn’t take a lot of money to get a phone with a decent camera.. However, he warns that, as expected, the more we spend, the better quality of photos we can get.

The consumer organization warns that it is possible to find mobile models on the market for less than 200 euros that incorporate very interesting optics, as well as sufficiently powerful editing software.

The phones with the best camera for more than 1,000 euros

High-end mobiles are the ones that best results offer in terms of photo quality. According to the OCU, the increase in the budget will be especially noticeable when photos are taken in adverse conditions, like when there is little light. Also, these phones have best zoomperform faster autofocusyes they offer more contrasting colors.

The list drawn up by the OCU, which includes the 10 smartphones with the best camera, is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone 13 ProMax

iPhone 13 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

iPhone 12 ProMax

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Huawei P50 Pro

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13





The phones with the best camera for less than 200 euros

The OCU classification for the 5 mobiles, available on the market, with the best photo and video camera for less than 200 euros is as follows:

Best photo and video camera: TCL 20L+256GB

best camera selfie : OPPO A72 128GB

: OPPO A72 128GB Best rear camera: TCL 20L + 256GB

Best Front Video Camera: SAMSUNG Galaxy M12 64GB

Best Rear Video Camera: XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 64GB

