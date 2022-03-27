These are the best moments in the history of the Oscar Awards

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 64 Views

Since its first edition, in 1929, the Oscar awards, the most important in the film industry, have been given to the most outstanding actors, actresses, directors and writers in Hollywood.

The long-awaited 94th edition of the Oscars will take place this Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year, the gala will be held live, with the return of the Red Carpet before the event, but maintaining all sanitary measures.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The intense movie on Netflix that will raise your heart rate; raised 91 MILLION dollars | Trailer

More often new options to view content and have entertainment via streaming; however, despite the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved