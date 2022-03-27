Since its first edition, in 1929, the Oscar awards, the most important in the film industry, have been given to the most outstanding actors, actresses, directors and writers in Hollywood.

The long-awaited 94th edition of the Oscars will take place this Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. This year, the gala will be held live, with the return of the Red Carpet before the event, but maintaining all sanitary measures.

Related news

In Mexico you can follow the live broadcast of the red carpet, starting at 6:00 p.m., an hour later, at 7:00 p.m., the Oscar Awards gala will begin, to conclude around 10:00 p.m. hours.

These are the best moments in the history of the Oscar Awards

Wrong award

Related news

In 2017, La La Land was awarded Best Picture, an award that lasted only two minutes and 23 seconds, until the production realized that Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had given the wrong award, because the title actually belonged to Moonlight.

The Fall of Jennifer Lawrence

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Tiffany Maxwell in Silver Linings Playbook (2012). On her way to the stage, the American interpreter tripped on the steps and remained lying on them for a few seconds. Once she got to the microphone, the audience gave her a standing ovation to which she Lawrence responded with her trademark light-hearted sense of humor.

Adrien Brody plants a kiss on Halle Berry

Adrien Brody’s performance as Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist (2002) earned him the Oscar for best actor at the 2003 ceremony. Although this role forced him to sacrifice many things in his life, his effort was rewarded with the iconic statuette. To celebrate the award, Brody rushed onto the stage and kissed the unsuspecting Halle Berry.

a naked intruder

In 1974, when actor David Niven was about to introduce Elizabeth Taylor, his speech was interrupted by Robert Opel, a conceptual artist who decided to run naked across the stage of the acclaimed awards. How daring!

Leonardio Di Caprio finally wins the Oscar

After six nominations, including one for Titanic, and 27 years in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio finally broke his streak and won an Oscar for his performance in “The Revenant.” The actor used his time on stage as a platform to raise awareness about global warming and climate change.

AR