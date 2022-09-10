These are the best movies and series of Zendaya

The best films released in 2022, ordered in ranking

Nobody doubts it. Zendaya is already a star. The natural girl Oakland, California, born with the name of Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman He began doing his first steps as a model for different brands. In 2009, when she was 13 years old, became part of the Disney Channel series ‘Shake it Up’.

In 2012, Zendaya’s first film role came in ‘Frenemies’, also on Disney Channel. All this work of hers as an actress is being combined with her career as a singer, which is giving her more fame with the younger audience. But this changed at the end of 2017, when she became part of the Spider-Man universe.

As you already know, There are two turning points in Zendaya’s career. Two roles that he has actually been playing simultaneously for a certain period of time. The first came five years ago when she was first seen as MJ, Spider-Man’s friend and later love interest in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which is among the best Spider-Man movies. The actress has accompanied Tom Holland in his films as Peter Parker, who is currently her partner. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened its doors to him and he has gladly accepted that welcome. Two years later came the second part, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, in which Peter and his friends traveled through Europe and MJ discovered Peter’s great secret. At the end of 2021, the trilogy culminated with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which soon became one of the highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, as we said, there is another crucial point in his career. That was thanks to Rue Bennett, the protagonist of Euphoria, the impressive series of Sam Levinson that has been a success. In fact it is one of the best big HBO series. Its not at all encouraging vision of youth, and its stories full of desolation have connected with the audience and in fact its 2nd season has easily entered the list of the best series of this 2022. In fact, The series will have a third season.

Right now he is in Budapest filming the second part of ‘Dune’ (again under the command of Denis Villeneuve), one of the most anticipated films of 2023. And it will not be the only job that the actress has pending. He has also finished working alongside Luca Guadagnino, the director of ‘Call me by your name’, on ‘Challengers’ alongside Mike Faist (‘West Side Story’) and Josh O’Connor (‘The Crown’), and his Premiere is also scheduled for next year.

Below we review his work, both on the small and on the big screen. Are you more Rue or MJ?