These are the best movies and series of Zendaya
Nobody doubts it. Zendaya is already a star. The natural girl Oakland, California, born with the name of Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman He began doing his first steps as a model for different brands. In 2009, when she was 13 years old, became part of the Disney Channel series ‘Shake it Up’.
In 2012, Zendaya’s first film role came in ‘Frenemies’, also on Disney Channel. All this work of hers as an actress is being combined with her career as a singer, which is giving her more fame with the younger audience. But this changed at the end of 2017, when she became part of the Spider-Man universe.
As you already know, There are two turning points in Zendaya’s career. Two roles that he has actually been playing simultaneously for a certain period of time. The first came five years ago when she was first seen as MJ, Spider-Man’s friend and later love interest in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which is among the best Spider-Man movies. The actress has accompanied Tom Holland in his films as Peter Parker, who is currently her partner. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened its doors to him and he has gladly accepted that welcome. Two years later came the second part, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, in which Peter and his friends traveled through Europe and MJ discovered Peter’s great secret. At the end of 2021, the trilogy culminated with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which soon became one of the highest-grossing films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
However, as we said, there is another crucial point in his career. That was thanks to Rue Bennett, the protagonist of Euphoria, the impressive series of Sam Levinson that has been a success. In fact it is one of the best big HBO series. Its not at all encouraging vision of youth, and its stories full of desolation have connected with the audience and in fact its 2nd season has easily entered the list of the best series of this 2022. In fact, The series will have a third season.
Right now he is in Budapest filming the second part of ‘Dune’ (again under the command of Denis Villeneuve), one of the most anticipated films of 2023. And it will not be the only job that the actress has pending. He has also finished working alongside Luca Guadagnino, the director of ‘Call me by your name’, on ‘Challengers’ alongside Mike Faist (‘West Side Story’) and Josh O’Connor (‘The Crown’), and his Premiere is also scheduled for next year.
Below we review his work, both on the small and on the big screen. Are you more Rue or MJ?
Zendaya started out in series and commercials, but her big role came with this production that she co-starred with Bella Thorne. In it were close friends CeCe and Rocky. They both dream of being acclaimed dance stars. And it looks like they’re on the verge of achieving that goal by winning two spots as background dancers for a local TV show, “Shake It Up, Chicago.” The series had three seasons.
The first film where the young woman worked was in this original Disney Channel production of 2012, based on the homonymous novel by Alexa Young. In it, entitled ‘Amienemigos’ she also shared history with Thorne.
Her first appearance as MJ was an elusive girl, the typical high school nerd. With Holland and with her also appeared Jacob Batalon, Toni Revolori, Laura Harrier, Angourie Rice, among others.
The Greatest Showman (Michael Gracey, 2017)
Just the same year that we met MJ, the actress also appeared in the cast of that great cast led by Hugh Jackman, directed by Michael Gracey. In the film, Zendaya was the trapeze artist Anne, who had a love affair with Zac Efron’s character.
In June 2019 we met Rue and all her high school classmates. The fiction, created by Sam Levinson, offered an unsweetened look at adolescents, on the contrary: drugs, sex, prostitution roam freely in the plot. With the protagonist are Lexi, Nate, Jules, Cassie and company have conquered the audience.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
But his commitment to Sony and the MCU was still going on. In her second installment with the superhero, love arose between her and the protagonist. In addition, here MJ also discovered Peter’s great secret.
Malcolm and Marie (Sam Levinson, 2020)
Levinson directed this story during the pandemic with his leading man from ‘Euphoria’ and alongside John David Washington. The relationship of a film director and his girlfriend is put to the test when they return home after the premiere of their film and await the reactions of the critics.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jon Watts, 2021)
Space Jam: New Legends (Malcolm D. Lee)
Zendaya has also made her first steps in the world of animation. Better said: she has lent her voice to animated characters. In her case, she has specifically been Lola Bunny. The character was created expressly to give Bugs Bunny a romantic interest, who in this new installment was a less sexualized character.
Dune (Denis Villeneuve, 2021)
Last summer, before the first was released, it was learned that Zendaya was going to be the protagonist of the second part. So we can learn more about her character, which in the first part appears as something anecdotal. If in the 1984 version Sean Young was in charge of playing her character, she is the one who plays the role of Atreides’ partner in the films directed by Denis Villeneuve.
