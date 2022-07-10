These are the best stretches and breaks to do at work

The labor performance It does not depend on the number of hours you spend working in front of the computer, but on the quality of these. It is important to have good occupational health through a moderate exercise and taking breaks recommended. In this way your mind will be clearer and you will be able to do your work in a much more effective way.

If we neglect our bodies and minds during working hours, we could experience physical fatigue, mood swings, mental exhaustion, and even injuries. Therefore, it is crucial to know some tools that will help you to take care of yourself during your working day.

Relaxing the muscles is the base

The first piece of advice to avoid occupational injuries and perform at your job is sleep the recommended hours and give your body and mind the rest they need. Once you have achieved this, you must bear in mind that during the hours you are working, your body remains in tension, that is why it is relevant relax muscles with these exercises.

Relax the muscles of the neck and back



If you work in front of a computer, it is possible that, at the end of the day, you notice all the tension on the muscles of your neck and back. That is why it is important to learn to relax them with these exercises:

1

Gently tilt your head back and hold this position for 20 seconds. Now bring your chin to your chest looking down and hold this position with the help of your hands behind your neck for another 20 seconds.



two

Slowly turn your head left and right.





3

Try to put your ear to your shoulder, gently tilting your head and helping yourself with your hand. Hold the position for 20 seconds before switching to the other side.





4

Put your hands on the shoulders (right hand on right shoulder) and make the elbows touch.





Full body stretches



you can perform stretches in other parts of the body in which you feel tension throughout your workday:

dolls : Put the palm of the hand facing forward and with the opposite hand slightly stretch the fingers backwards. Hold the position for 15 seconds, before switching wrists.

: Put the palm of the hand facing forward and with the opposite hand slightly stretch the fingers backwards. Hold the position for 15 seconds, before switching wrists. Waist : Put your arms on the waist and draw a figure eight to mobilize the entire central part of the trunk.

: Put your arms on the waist and draw a figure eight to mobilize the entire central part of the trunk. Arms: Clasp your hands behind your back and raise them as high as you can to stretch your arms.

Recommended breaks



The recommended breaks in your working day, they will not only make your body relax, but they will also help your mind to disconnect for a few seconds and come back fresh and renewed. The small breaks that are recommended if you work in front of a screen are called “eye breaks” and they go between 1 and 5 minutes.

You must take these breaks hourly and if possible, you better accompany them with a short tour of the office. This is the best way for your mind to clear and you can do more effective work. It is studied that they are much more effective 55 minutes with a fresh and clear mind than 60 minutes with a tired mind.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Guiomar Rovello





read also

Editorial Vidae