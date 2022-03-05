These are the best wireless headphones if you are looking for top quality

If you are looking for high-quality wireless headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are my great recommendation.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones that I have been able to review since writing on Andro4all. We are not talking about any headphones, but about the most advanced of Sony’s “true wireless” catalog. Therefore, since I had the pleasure of trying them, they have become my main recommendation for audiophiles looking for top sound quality.

They have a spectacular and very comfortable design, and sound quality does not disappoint absolutely. Besides, the noise cancellation is very effective, silences outside noises to a great level. These Sony WF-1000XM4 also have a wide number of functionalities and, finally, an extensive autonomy. As if this were not enough, its price tends to plummet notably in stores like Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM4, my recommendation if you are looking for the best wireless headphones

The Sony WF-1000XM4 were launched in June 2021 hours-of-battery) to be at the top of the “true wireless” headphone market. Your data sheet does not disappoint in practicebecause these Sony WF-1000XM4 offer a high level experience.

The first aspect that conquered us was the design, since they have a exquisite build quality. Regarding color, you can choose between black or white, being both very nice models. We highlight its pads made of polyurethane foam, which adapt perfectly to the shape of the ear to offer a great hold. They also have IPX4 protectionso they are resistant to drops of water and sweat.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 integrate 6mm drivers and are compatible with SBC, AAC and LDAC formats. These components, added to the Sony V1 processor, allow them to offer a very rich audio experience. Sony headphones they sound very goodwith powerful bass and faithful reproduction also in the rest of the frequencies.

High level is also the active noise cancellation work, which manages to silence the sounds from the outside so that we can hear the audio better. When someone speaks to you, these Sony WF-1000XM4 automatically activate the ambient mode to enhance those outside voices so you can hear them clearly without having to take off your headphones.

To configure all the functions available on this model -there are many-, it is best to download the “Sony – Headphones Connect” app. For example, from this application you can customize touch controls, which work accurately and quickly. In addition, you can also configure personal assistants Google Assistant or Alexa.

Another aspect to take into account is autonomy, since the Sony WF-1000XM4 reach a 8 hours of music playback with noise cancellation activated. It is a very good figure, we can work for a full day without needing the charger. If you deactivate the ANC, its autonomy grows up to about 12 hours.

When the battery of the earphones runs out, the charging case is there to help us. With ANC turned on, this case provides two more additional loadsnamely, 24 hours in all. In addition, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are compatible with fast charging -1 hour of use in 5 minutes of charging- and wireless charging.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 have a recommended retail price of 279 euros, a high cost that can be a handicap for many users. However, its price usually falls on Amazon, MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés, even lower than 200 euros. Therefore, it is best to wait for one of these great offers to get the best “true wireless” headphones on the market.

