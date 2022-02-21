These are the best Xbox Game Pass local co-op titles

We all love video games, there is no doubt about that. But what many of us also like is to be able to enjoy them in company of our friends, partner or family. Is there anything more fun than overcoming the challenges that a game offers us in the company of our people? I do not believe it.

Without a doubt, the cooperative mode is something highly demanded by people who surround themselves with people who also love video games. And it must be admitted that they have been made authentic jewels to spend time in company, either through Xbox Live or sitting next to each other on the sofa at home. Xbox Game Pass, in addition to offering us new game trials, also offers us a cooperative games section that I will show you here today.

Xbox Game Pass + co-op = fun

As you well know, the Microsoft service offers us countless games available to everyone and for everyone. We have all the genres there have been and for having in Xbox Game Pass, which manages to cover a totally wide audience and thus experience cooperative relationships that you will not get tired of living.

If you are one of the many people who enjoy the company and help of other people in video games, this post is for you. Here I am going to leave you a video from the XboxOn channel that compiles the best games on Xbox Game Pass to enjoy sharing your controller. Remember that we have games for all audiences, so surely one of them catches your attention to play in company.