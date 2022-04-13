These are the Bitcoin price levels to watch as Terra buys 2,500 BTC to nearly match Tesla

Bitcoin (BTC) is keeping traders on their toes this week as support levels are close to being broken.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Traders Line Up With Targets Below $40,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that levels below $40,000 is barely intact after multiple retests.

The $40,000 mark has been working overtime in recent days as Bitcoin’s downward trend, driven by macroeconomics, continues. Falling in line with tech stocks, the BTC/USD pair has lost almost all of its gains from the second half of March.

Now, the $30,000-$40,000 corridor has appeared as a short-term target once again, and bitcoin may repeat its behavior from the first quarter of this year.

Interesting support levels include one from last month at $39,600, which the bulls are managing to defend despite several crosses down.

$BTC levels for now are still 45.5, 42, 39.6 — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) April 11, 2022

BTC levels for now remain $45,500, $42,000, $39,600

Below that, whale buying zones could act as a safety net, noted the on-chain monitoring resource Whalemap on Tuesday.

For his part, the popular trader Crypto Ed points to $38,600 as a short-term bounce zone, underlining the mixed consensus on how far bitcoin price could fall.

As Cointelegraph reported, Arthur Hayes, former CEO of derivatives platform BitMEX, expects the largest cryptocurrency to trade at $30,000 in June.

On longer timeframes, the analyst Kevin Svenson eyed the 600-day SMA as a key support line that is now being re-examined in what could be a significant event.

“BTC has not closed a daily candle below the 600-day SMA since the COVID-19 crash,” he noted.

“The 600d/SMA has also been the main support for this range since mid-January. The $39,250 zone is where the 600d/SMA is right now.”

BTC/USD chart with the 600-day SMA. Source: Kevin Svenson/Twitter

Terra continues to buy, but loses USD 96 million

However, for the latest big bitcoin buyer, it’s business as usual.

Your wallet details confirm that the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the non-profit organization attached to the Terra Blockchain protocol, added another 2,500 BTC ($100.4 million) to its reserves on Wednesday.

This means that Terra now holds 42,400 BTC ($1.704 million), just 800 BTC short of Tesla’s corporate treasury allocation.

So far, the purchases have come at a price. From having almost $200 million in profits in his wallet, Terra has now moved to nearly $100 million in the red thanks to the latest bitcoin price drop.

Its wallet is the 18th largest on the Bitcoin network, and as Terra co-founder Do Kwon confirmed, its content is destined to grow “in perpetuity”, as the firm looks to support the growing supply of its TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

LFG wallet data (screenshot). Source: BitInfoCharts

