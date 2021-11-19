Being 50 means nothing more than having achieved enough experience to understand many things about life and about people. This should simply give more safety but also a lot of lightness in the face of various situations. Transfusing all this in the garments we wear will simply make us more beautiful and even more fascinating. There are many outfits to choose from. Think for example of the timeless sheath dress in the trendy colors of autumn-winter 2021-2022. That is, the dress that slims the hips and makes you feel comfortable and sexy even at 50 or 60 years old. But in addition to the dress, the footwear we wear completes the outfit and makes us slimmer and more slender.

Therefore these are the boots that slim the figure and make you feel comfortable and sexy even at 50 years old. That is the long riding boots, which are so sober and chic that they make us feel elegant and fashionable at any time of the day. These boots are a classic that cannot be missed for our winter outfits. They can be worn for a casual style during the day but also refined for an evening under a knee-length knit dress. As well as under a pleated skirt so that the wearer will be incredibly fashionable with a great classic that always enchants.

Riding boots or riding boots usually have a low heel, stiff leather, are close to the calf and wide at the ankle. They are extremely comfortable to wear at work, when shopping or for a walk downtown with friends. They are also so versatile that they give the right elegance for any occasion.

In fact, they are perfect under a tight dress like a sheath dress, or chemisier or even under long skirts to feel elegant but at the same time comfortable. While for those who want to feel sporty and refined they are perfect under tight trousers, obviously worn inside boots. For those who do not want to give up height, they can choose the version with the heel. Ideal, for comfort and sobriety, are the version with a not thin heel and medium height. To feel more slender and slim, but at the same time, comfortable and safe on heels, we could opt for a heel that is no more than 7 cm high. In this way your back and feet will thank us.

