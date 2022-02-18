These are the brands that sell the most mobile phones in the first market in the world

For the first time, Honor has managed to be the second brand that sells the most smartphones in China, the largest mobile market in the world.

Although the smartphone sales in china fell by 11 percentage points during the fourth quarter of 2021, today it remains the most important market for the telephone industryand also one of the most competitive.

According to the latest market data from CounterPoint Research, Apple was the brand that sold the most smartphones in China during the last quarter of the year, reaching a 21.7% share to consolidate a growth of 13% compared to the previous year.

As for Android device manufacturers, the four most important achieved a share of around 16% throughout the fourth quarter of 2021. And, for the first time, a “new” brand has managed to overtake OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to take second place in the top.

Honor, the brand that sells the most Android phones in China in the fourth quarter of 2021

Honor seems to have been the big surprise of 2021. Since its split with Huawei, the company has managed grow by itself to become the second brand that sold the most mobiles during the last quarter of 2021, achieving a 16.7% market shareand a growth of 100% with respect to the same period of the previous year.

For their part, OPPO and Vivo have a 16.7 and 16.6% market share during the last quarter of 2021, both falling 14% compared to the same period of the previous year. It is worth mentioning that OPPO figures include phones sold by OnePlus in the country of origin of both brands.

Despite being in fifth position, Xiaomi has grown in 15% compared to the same period of the previous yearand has achieved a share of 16.1%.

The differences with respect to the global market are clear. In the rest of the world, Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple share the top three positions, while brands like OPPO and Vivo have lower shares. Honor, meanwhile, do not even appear in the global top … for now.

