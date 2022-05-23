Entertainment

These are the BUSINESSES that ‘El Puma Rodriguez’ and Lila Morillo had in common

The couple formed by the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old and the artist of the same nationality called Lila Morillo, 81 years old, was one of the most beloved and successful in the ’60s. They arrived at the altar in 1966 and were loved throughout the region.

The Puma Rodriguez and Lilac Morillo They met working. Both recorded their songs with the same label ‘Velvet Venezuela’ and the crush was immediate, shortly after they began to date and also to have businesses in common. Together they recorded several songs such as ‘Congratulations’, ‘Lila’s turkey’, ‘Don’t love me so much’ and ‘Nobody’s son’.

