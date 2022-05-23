These are the BUSINESSES that ‘El Puma Rodriguez’ and Lila Morillo had in common

The couple formed by the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old and the artist of the same nationality called Lila Morillo, 81 years old, was one of the most beloved and successful in the ’60s. They arrived at the altar in 1966 and were loved throughout the region.

The Puma Rodriguez and Lilac Morillo They met working. Both recorded their songs with the same label ‘Velvet Venezuela’ and the crush was immediate, shortly after they began to date and also to have businesses in common. Together they recorded several songs such as ‘Congratulations’, ‘Lila’s turkey’, ‘Don’t love me so much’ and ‘Nobody’s son’.

Related news

Shortly after becoming husband and wife, the Puma Rodriguez and Lila Morillo became parents for the first time of Liliana, who was born in 1967 and they told her a song of the same name. Little by little they consolidated their marriage and also their family business.

Lila Morillo and Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

The Puma Rodriguez and Lilac Morillo they got bulky contracts in soap operas, albums, tours, special participations and commercials. They also ran a nightclub together in the city of Caracas in Venezuela in the ’70s called ‘Club La Fuente’.

Lila Morillo and Puma Rodriguez. Source: twitter @ShowmundialShow

In addition, the program ‘Sábado sensational’ hosted by Amador Bendayán, recounted in the first person all the intimacy of the Rodríguez Morillo family made up of the Puma Rodriguez, Lila Morillo and his two daughters Liliana and Lilibeth and also received royalties for it. It all ended in 1986 when the couple divorced because the “Hold hands” singer had found a new love.