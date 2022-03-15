These are the businesses that made Ángela Aguilar a millionaire

Ángela Aguilar and all the businesses she has at 18

There is no doubt that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, Ángela Aguilar, knows how to manage her money very well at an early age, since at 18 she already has several businessin addition to being part of the world of music.

The truth is that Ángela Aguilar is the revelation of the moment in Mexican regional music, therefore, it is not a surprise that at 18 years of age she already has a millionaire fortune.

It is worth mentioning that this was formed thanks to music and other businesses that are leaving very good profits for the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, who is enjoying the honeys of success and already accumulates large profits that make her the female artist of the moment.

As you may remember, Ángela Aguilar was recently recognized as the singer revelation of the year during the Premios Lo Nuestro 2022, where he performed and showed that with his captivating voice he can go very far.

At 18 years old, she is already a current symbol for many girls and women who aspire to be independent and set an example for the women of the world.

Since her appearance in the middle of the show, Ángela has captivated the public’s attention and became one of the favorites for her beautiful voice, which is why, from her first moments on stage, she became a star on social networks.

As expected, this situation did not go unnoticed by the big brands, who immediately sought to collaborate with Ángela.

According to information from ‘El Financiero’, Ángela Aguilar’s millionaire fortune amounts to 20 million dollars and she is one of the singers with the highest income this year, thanks to her two large businesses, which is where she obtains the highest income. at his young age.

She is the singer of the moment and that her vast fortune will continue to grow to become a millionaire woman before the age of 20, so it is expected that with her first record material coming out soon, she will become the Mexican singer with the highest income.

The young singer shows that with the right approach, financial independence can be achieved at a young age, since she knew how to make good use of her gifts and therefore, in a short time, the figure of Ángela Aguilar became highly relevant.

For this reason, she is considered one of the young millionaires of music and they already call her the princess of Mexican music.

She has a YouTube channel where she shares her daily life, beauty rituals, among other things.

So far his channel has two million subscribers and with each million views his bank account grows more.

While thanks to music, Ángela Aguilar accumulated several million pesos, but she has not yet established herself as a singer, so this 2022 could reach the long-awaited moment of her first solo album and that her first successes will come from there.

In addition, Ángela has several million followers on Instagram, so well-known brands look for her for advertising campaigns, paying Pepe Aguilar’s daughter large amounts of money to be her main image.