Nowadays, work is mainly sedentary and often our sedentary lifestyle is due to sitting in front of a computer for many hours.

We also talk about a sedentary lifestyle at home, because we often continue to use the computer even at home while remaining seated again.

Indeed, if we are not sitting in the office or at home we are in the car and even in this context the time spent there is often long.

Basically, our life is marked by a sedentary lifestyle that we try to limit when and where we can by exercising.

Unfortunately, sometimes it is not enough if not totally absent due to the limited time we can dedicate to it.

All this, in function of the frenetic rhythms of modern life that impose on us very extended and essential hours that considerably reduce the space for ourselves.

A sedentary lifestyle leads to various problems in the long run.

Stiff neck, a really painful ailment

There are some very serious ones like obesity but there are also less serious ones and these are the causes and remedies for a painful and annoying very common ailment.

The disorder we are talking about is a stiff neck.

The causes of stiff neck as reported by Humanitas can be traced back to sudden changes in temperature and sudden head movements.

Surely an often incorrect posture while sitting in front of a computer, can be a frequent cause and the posture is the daughter of a sedentary lifestyle.

Technically, the mildest disorder involves a muscle contracture that can last a few days and then disappear on its own.

In its acute phase, taking a lukewarm shower can be soothing because the jet of water acts as a kind of massage that helps relax the neck muscles.

Another remedy is taking anti-inflammatory drugs.

A third system involves the use of kinesio taping, applying the special patches that produce a pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effect.

The latter solution, however, must be taken with the approval of a doctor.

In addition to remedies related to medicine we can also try to do some exercise for the neck.

Standing still, which can reduce pain in the short term, can become counterproductive over time causing problems with muscle stiffness and consequently causing further pain.

So we have to try to do some small controlled movements and also some stretching to lengthen the neck.

Of course, if the pain continues for more than a week, it is advisable to see a doctor.