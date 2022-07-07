These are the celebrities who donated to the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary

Celebrities such as Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Maluma and actress Kristen Stewart have once donated to the Black Jaguar-White Tiger shrine.

Eduardo Solís, director of the land that gave shelter to felines seized from circuses and individuals, would have started the sanctuary with a jaguar that he called “Cielo”.

After some time, the work he did for the benefit of wildlife became visible, causing worldwide recognition and the support of multiple international donations.

After the pandemic, videos began to circulate in which the weight loss of the cats was observed, which did not have enough food and supposedly ate each other

“Money was coming in and it was not destined for the animals. The queues were ripped out due to hunger,” said a former worker.

In contrast, given the images of the cats that have circulated on networks, where they are seen in deplorable conditions, the director of the place pointed out that the material spread was taken out of context.

What will happen to the cats?

Despite the fact that the complaints filed were federal, agents from the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) in the capital claimed the land for improper use

Securing seals were placed for violations of land use and animal abuse of fauna, on the property located on Carretonco Street, in the San Miguel Ajusco neighborhood.

60 members of the SSC participated in the operations, who provided perimeter security, carried out preventive and reconnaissance patrols in the vicinity of the site, where the ministerial proceedings were carried out.

Profepa reported that 190 felines were sheltered, however, the Ministry of Citizen Security reported that 177 were found on the site, in addition to 17 monkeys, four dogs, two coyotes and two donkeys.

The dogs and donkeys will receive protection from the personnel of the Animal Surveillance Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico will be in charge of the rescue, containment, transfer, management, rehabilitation and protection of the felines.

animal abuse

After the operation, the lawyer for the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (Azcarm), Cristopher Estupiñan, asked the capital and federal authorities to carry out a major inspection, because according to the information presented in the complaint filed with the Prosecutor’s Office General of the Republic (FGR), there could be clandestine animal pits inside.

The demand that was also registered in the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), was made after one of the former workers of the place narrated the conditions in which the cats were found.

The evidence attached to the document shows through images malnourished tigers and lions, some with exposed wounds on different parts of the body, in small cages.

Likewise, it narrates that Black Jaguar-White Tiger It does not have the permits and its owner, identified as Eduardo Mauricio, has requested donations through videos for the alleged maintenance of the place, however, the money has not been reflected in the improvement of the space or the animals.

They will be received in zoos

It will be the Profepa, who after the pertinent studies and analyzes, determine the destination and the conditions of transfer and protection of the wild and exotic fauna located in the property.

For her part, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, declared that the sheltered animals will live in zoos.

“There was an assurance from the prosecutor’s office, the animals are under review, they are going to be taken to zoos, normally it happens like this, Profepa first takes the animals in their hands and then locates a place where they can recover and recover,” he said. .

Veterinarians review the health status of the felines, while the General Director of Zoos is working on finding the best place for the animals to stay.

