These are the celebrities who, in addition to acting, sing, and they do it very well!

In show business everything is possible! And although many of the artists are presented in a single category of the same, there are some of these who have different talents, such as singing and acting, even if they do not show it in public, because here we will show you some of those who left their fear a little behind and they dedicated themselves even once to show what they can do besides acting in movies and series.

Scarlett Johansson

Recognized for her character ‘The Black Widow’ in ‘The Avengers’, Scarlett Johansson has been one of the actresses who has stolen the hearts of the public, because in addition to participating in various well-known films, she has also shown her talent singing in front of various people, something that left his fans surprised, since many of them did not know of his skills.

Daniel Radcliffe

The actor who gives life to Harry Potter, one of the characters that captivated various viewers over time, also demonstrated his talent by singing. This was revealed in 2011 during the Tony Awards gala, and although no one expected it, he left everyone speechless.

Robert Downey Jr.

The avenger who was responsible for making an entire audience laugh and cry under his ‘Iron Man’ character, has always shown self-confidence, not only in the movie, but also in real life, he also made his talent known. as a singer, which by the way, comes out very well!

Penelope Cruz

Together with Miguel Bosé, with the song ‘Tell Us Goodbye’, the actress showed how well she sings in a somewhat melancholy rhythm, something that delighted Internet users, who did not expect the famous woman to have this talent either.

Anne Hathaway

It is no secret to anyone that the actress of ‘El Diablo dresses fashionable’ is a versatile girl, we have seen her in films of various categories, so it is not surprising that other of her talents are also singing, it has been seen in ‘She is delighted’ and in some live programs to do it.