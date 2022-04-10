These are the changes proposed in the premium service as the maximum shareholder

The “Musk era” is already being felt on Twitter. At least when it comes to the debate about their services. Just a few days after revealing that he is the largest shareholder of the social network, with a 9.2% stake, Elon Musk has begun to suggest major changes in one of his youngest services: Twitter Blue, a paid subscription launched last year and that gives access to certain “premium features”, such as undoing tweets, changing the icon or applying themes. for now, as Twitter explainsis available only in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Via your own profileMusk yesterday raised some relevant modifications. One of the main affects the price. The Tesla manager suggested that users should pay about two dollars a month —the company details that the subscription price varies from region to region, but Reuters lists its monthly cost at $2.99—and get a check mark.

“Price should probably be ~2$/mo but you pay 12 months upfront and account is not flagged for 60 days (beware of CC chargebacks) and suspended with no refund if used for scam /spam”, Musk wrote: “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) is required to get an authentication checkmark.”

“Twitter is dying?”

It is not his only proposal. The person in charge of Tesla and SpaceX, who has long been one of the most popular voices on Twitter, but has now seen how his weight in the network gains strength thanks to his stock portfolio, has suggested that Twitter Blue users can pay in local currency or dogecoin. To older, he raised an advertising ban on premium services.

Price should probably be ~$2/month, but paid 12 months up front & account doesn’t get checkmark for 60 days (watch for CC chargebacks) & suspended with no refund if used for scam/spam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

on your website Twitter explains that the ads are a key piece of its finances and points out the “operational cost” that it would mean to advance in that line: “We want to keep it at a reasonable price.” Musk, however, advocates focusing the debate on another point: the independence of the social network. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly increased if Twitter relies on advertising money to survive,” he tweeted yesterday after calling for an end to ads on Blue.

In the last horsa Musk has also pulled his profile, in which he adds 81.2 million followers, to launch surveys as curious as they are massive. In one he proposes remove the w from twitter and in another turn Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into a homeless shelter. “No one shows up anyway,” she notes. They are not the only comments that have stirred the networks. Yesterday shared a list with the most followed accounts, a ranking headed by Obama, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, and regretted that many of them hardly have any activity.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

“Twitter is dying?” Musk concluded by way of reflection.