These are the changes that Netflix is ​​making to compete with its rivals Disney + and HBO Max | Entertainment

In the company of the big red N they have a problem. They no longer grow as before, their productions leave much to be desired, and their clients have been complaining for months. The future does not look promising and Netflix has plans to reverse the situation.

Netflix’s response to this new reality, as you probably know, has already begun to take shape. The introduction of advertisements. Then we have a campaign to share passwords. And a less extensive calendar of movie releases.

In summary, the entertainment giant that was supposed to change Hollywood has found that its plans for world conquest are not giving the expected resultsafter 10 years of uninterrupted growth.

Long ago, Netflix could be considered the Amazon of streaming services. Every month dozens and dozens of new series and movies are released, like clockwork. From prestige dramas like The Crown to reality shows where teens run scantily clad on the beach.

Fewer movies, but bigger ones. This is the future of Netflix

“Just a few years ago, we were struggling to outperform the market in small arthouse films.Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos commented during an earnings call with company partners in April.

“Today, we premiere some of the most popular and most viewed movies in the world. Only in recent months, titles like Don’t look up, Red Notice and Adam Project, have been examples of thisSarandos finished.

Perhaps it is revealing that “popular” Y “most viewed” are the qualifiers that Sarandos chose to refer to them. Red Notice could have been both. But in reality it was more visible, since it was a bombshell for a week and nothing more.

Looking to the future Netflix has hinted that a smaller, bigger, more focused movie release strategy It will be one of the ways the company tries to correct some of its imbalances as a streaming platform.

Everything indicates that films like The Irishman will have their days numbered on Netflix

That means that the next releases will be movies with huge budgets, differentials. For example, The Gray Man, an espionage thriller that opens in July and will be Netflix’s most expensive movie of all time.

This is one Russo brothers production, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The objective is to ensure that customers do not leave the platform and that new ones arrive in search of quality content.