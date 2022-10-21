These are the children’s movies that will make you tear up

As children, animated stories or Children’s Movies They were entertaining and innocent stories. However, many films intended for children are more complex than we remember.

It is easy to believe that children’s movies cover simple topics so that the little ones can follow the thread, however, if it has taught us something Disney either pixar is that there is always something much deeper and darker that hides behind. For example, as children we surely did not understand the cruelty behind Hunchback of Notre Dame and the criticism towards the Church that made the film. Another example can be Upwhich tells how difficult it is to lose love, loneliness in old age, infertility and the desire to have children.

Up: A High-Rise Adventure premiered in 2009

Surely many of these movies on the list have been part of your childhood and you remember them fondly, but if we see them when they are older, we can see that they are not as fun or light as we remembered.

Bridge to Terabithia

This adventure film follows Jess and Leslie, at first the two children did not start off in the best way as Leslie beat him in a race for which he prepared all summer. They then begin to talk, become friends, and start spending time together. Both youngsters have great imaginations, Leslie likes to create fantasy worlds and Jess loves to draw, but she has never told anyone.

AnnaSophia Robb and Josh Hutcherson are the protagonists. (Source: IMDB)

The two decide to create a fantasy world called Terabithia where they will spend time after school and have many adventures. In addition, that way they deal with each other’s personal problems.

Related news

A bridge to Terabithia It is presented as a fun and entertaining children’s film about a friendship between two children who establish a beautiful bond. Throughout most of the film we explore the imagination and the world that the young people created, but in the end we discover a sad reality. The youngest may not fully understand the heartbreaking and tragic ending, but for the older ones it is undoubtedly a bitter pill, even the toughest will not be able to avoid a tear.

My first kiss

Macaulay Culkin He was one of the most successful children at the time and shone for starring in the Christmas classic My poor angel. A year after this great success, she participated in My Girl along with Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd Y Jamie Lee Curtis.

The kiss scene required 15 takes. (Source: IMDB)

Chlumsky plays Vada, an 11-year-old girl dealing with losing her mother and being a hypochondriac; To top it off, her father, Harry, runs a funeral home. One day a make-up artist arrives, Shelly, a nice and friendly woman, with whom Harry will quickly fall in love. Faced with this situation, added to the mourning for her mother, Vada will try to do the impossible to separate them. Not only does she have to deal with the personal changes in her life, she also has to deal with the changes in her body as she enters puberty.

The girl has a confidant and best friend Thomas, who is allergic to many things, but always accompanies her on her adventures. Also, it seems that he is the only one who pays enough attention to her. My first kiss It’s a dramatic comedy movie for the whole family, but it has one of the saddest endings of all time.

All dogs Go to Heaven

the name of this animated film gives us certain clues that it is definitely a moving story that will invite more than one to cry. All dogs go to heaven tells us the story of a German shepherd named Charlie, who is a swindler and who died at the hands of his former partner Carface. When the dog dies he reaches heaven, but decides to distract the angel who was at the gates of heaven to return to Earth and take revenge on his murderer.

This was the last film for Judith Barsi, the voice of Anne Marie. (Source: IMDB)

In his thirst for revenge, Charlie will come across Anne Marie, an orphan girl who has the ability to speak with animals and is the one who will help him carry out his mission. However, Charlie will try to remedy his actions from his past life and will seek to show that he has a good heart in order to earn entrance to heaven, Anne Marie is a key point in this redemption. Both will keep each other company and become great friends.

It is a children’s film with a devastating ending, but it is one of the most beautiful and moving. Its success was such that it had a series and a Christmas special. All Dogs Go to Heaven is available on HBO Max Argentina.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.