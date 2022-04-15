These are the closed spas in the 7 provinces on alert for rain and strong waves

This Good Friday they remain on green alert against floods seven provinces of the national territory. Therefore, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez, the spas and recreational activities in mountainous areas located in the provinces under alert, they are closed.
The provinces on green alert are Monte Plata, La Vega, Hato Mayor, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Sánchez Ramírez and Greater Santo Domingo. Prior to these alerts, the authorities had reported the closure of 232 beaches and rivers.
These are the closed spas in the provinces under alert
The Great Saint Dominic
one Sans Souci Beach (Punta Torrecilla) Santo Domingo East municipality
two Coastal CoastAvenida España/Las Américas municipality Santo Domingo Este
3 Hippodrome Spring V Centenary Santo Domingo East municipality
4 Rivera River Ozama (La Barquita – El Dique) Santo Domingo East municipality
5 Marrenza Beach Santo Domingo West municipality
6 Puddle Manoguayabo Santo Domingo West municipality
7 Palave Bridge Welcome municipality Santo Domingo Oeste
8 bus control / Manoguayabo municipality Santo Domingo North
9 Bad Name River Santo Domingo North municipality
10 North Isabela River Santo Domingo North municipality
eleven The eight La Victoria municipality Santo Domingo North
12 Manatee Lagoon La Victoria / La Ceiba, Boca Chica municipality
13 The Malena Well / Eastern Highway, Boca Chica municipality
14 La Posita Cucama /La Malena, Boca Chica municipality.
fifteen Bayohan Well /La Malena, Boca Chica municipality
16 Bayonne / La Malena, Boca Chica municipality
17 Yabacao El CabretoSan Antonio de Guerra municipality
18 The War Dammunicipality of War
19 yabacao Northeast highway bridge in the municipality of Guerra
twenty the pool / New Herd of the Alcarrizos
twenty-one Leaf / Batey Dairy, Los Alcarrizos
22 Subervi Spa / The Cuaba in Pedro Brand
23 Montesinos Beach, National District
24 Guibia BeachNational District
25 Strong Beach San Gil
mount silver
26 Dam Millet River in LuisaMount Silver.
27 Spa the caimito, The Talao, Chirino Monte Plata
28 The slip Bayaguana.
29 the dam / Yabacao Bayaguana River
30 Half face Bayaguana.
31 The Guard Pool, Savanna Grande de Buoy.
32 The SleeveSabana Grande de Buoy
33 Puddle Of Mercedes Reyes, Sabana Grande De Buoy
3. 4 The rails Km.35, Yamasá
35 Los Botado Bridge, Yamasá
36 Sapote RiverYamasa
The Vega
37 the pool, Jarabacoa La Vega
38 Jimenoa Jarabacoa Falls (Where La Cascada falls) La Vega
39 Baiguate Falls (Where The Waterfall Falls) La Vega
40 Jima RiverLower La Vega
41 Spa Dam Entrance Tavaera La Vega
42 spa Jina Entrance The Vega
43 Spa Conuco Viejo The Vega
44 spa Bao Entrance The Vega
Monsignor Nouel
Four. Five The dam above the burned / The Burned Monsignor Nouel
46 Puddle Palo De La Garza / Maimon Monsignor Nouel
47 Colorado River / Maimon Monsignor Nouel
48 Wasp Creek / First White Bridge Monseñor Nouel
49 masipedro /Part Of The Monseñor Nouel Waterfall
50 The Old Bridge of Dreamer Monsignor Nouel
51 The Waterfall Spa (Fula 3 El Peñon) Monsignor Nouel
San Cristobal
51 The Nigua Canyons Municipality of Nigua
52 The PNigua River source Municipality of Nigua
53 The Mangrove Area Inside Industrial Park Pisa municipality of Nigua
54 The Amaceyes Field Area Unphu University. Municipality of Nigua
55ftAyah Of The Three Dead Nigua/Carlos Pinto Beach Najayo Valdesia municipality of Nigua
56 Playa Linda Km. 18 Inside Itabo-Pisa Industrial Park, municipality of Haina
57 Water intake of the Caasd municipality of Haina
58 take away sleepHaina Municipality
59 Vacation Beach Haina Municipality
60 the Port of Haina Spring Haina Municipality
61 Baden Km 40 Haina River Villa Altagracia
62 the neighborhood beach Municipality of Palenque
63 the San Rafael Beach Municipality of Palenque
64 the Ñoño Beach Municipality of Palenque
65 Nizao River Mouth of the Nizao River in the municipality of Palenque
66 The Charco De Miguelón La Jagua Community Yaguate Municipality
67 Under Nizao River Bridge Yaguate Municipality
68 Puddle Grancera Mombraca Nizao River Influence Zone Yaguate Municipality
69 Take Caasd Water, Quita Sueños District Yaguate Municipality
70 La Urca stream, La Pared Community El Carril District Yaguate Municipality
Hato Mayor
71 El Paso River SpaHiguamo
72 The Dam Spa, Higuamo River
73 El Mamon Pass SpaHiguamo River
74 La Laya SpaMata Palace
75 Avocado Spa, Kill Palace
76 Yerbabuena Spa, Higuamo River