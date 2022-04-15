These are the closed spas in the 7 provinces on alert for rain and strong waves

This Good Friday they remain on green alert against floods seven provinces of the national territory. Therefore, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez, the spas and recreational activities in mountainous areas located in the provinces under alert, they are closed.

The provinces on green alert are Monte Plata, La Vega, Hato Mayor, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Sánchez Ramírez and Greater Santo Domingo. Prior to these alerts, the authorities had reported the closure of 232 beaches and rivers.

These are the closed spas in the provinces under alert

The Great Saint Dominic

one Sans Souci Beach (Punta Torrecilla) Santo Domingo East municipality

two Coastal CoastAvenida España/Las Américas municipality Santo Domingo Este

3 Hippodrome Spring V Centenary Santo Domingo East municipality

4 Rivera River Ozama (La Barquita – El Dique) Santo Domingo East municipality

5 Marrenza Beach Santo Domingo West municipality

6 Puddle Manoguayabo Santo Domingo West municipality

7 Palave Bridge Welcome municipality Santo Domingo Oeste

8 bus control / Manoguayabo municipality Santo Domingo North

9 Bad Name River Santo Domingo North municipality

10 North Isabela River Santo Domingo North municipality

eleven The eight La Victoria municipality Santo Domingo North

12 Manatee Lagoon La Victoria / La Ceiba, Boca Chica municipality

13 The Malena Well / Eastern Highway, Boca Chica municipality

14 La Posita Cucama /La Malena, Boca Chica municipality.

fifteen Bayohan Well /La Malena, Boca Chica municipality

16 Bayonne / La Malena, Boca Chica municipality

17 Yabacao El CabretoSan Antonio de Guerra municipality

18 The War Dammunicipality of War

19 yabacao Northeast highway bridge in the municipality of Guerra

twenty the pool / New Herd of the Alcarrizos

twenty-one Leaf / Batey Dairy, Los Alcarrizos

22 Subervi Spa / The Cuaba in Pedro Brand

23 Montesinos Beach, National District

24 Guibia BeachNational District

25 Strong Beach San Gil

mount silver

26 Dam Millet River in LuisaMount Silver.

27 Spa the caimito, The Talao, Chirino Monte Plata

28 The slip Bayaguana.

29 the dam / Yabacao Bayaguana River

30 Half face Bayaguana.

31 The Guard Pool, Savanna Grande de Buoy.

32 The SleeveSabana Grande de Buoy

33 Puddle Of Mercedes Reyes, Sabana Grande De Buoy

3. 4 The rails Km.35, Yamasá

35 Los Botado Bridge, Yamasá

36 Sapote RiverYamasa

The Vega

37 the pool, Jarabacoa La Vega

38 Jimenoa Jarabacoa Falls (Where La Cascada falls) La Vega

39 Baiguate Falls (Where The Waterfall Falls) La Vega

40 Jima RiverLower La Vega

41 Spa Dam Entrance Tavaera La Vega

42 spa Jina Entrance The Vega

43 Spa Conuco Viejo The Vega

44 spa Bao Entrance The Vega

Monsignor Nouel

Four. Five The dam above the burned / The Burned Monsignor Nouel

46 Puddle Palo De La Garza / Maimon Monsignor Nouel

47 Colorado River / Maimon Monsignor Nouel

48 Wasp Creek / First White Bridge Monseñor Nouel

49 masipedro /Part Of The Monseñor Nouel Waterfall

50 The Old Bridge of Dreamer Monsignor Nouel

51 The Waterfall Spa (Fula 3 El Peñon) Monsignor Nouel

San Cristobal

51 The Nigua Canyons Municipality of Nigua

52 The PNigua River source Municipality of Nigua

53 The Mangrove Area Inside Industrial Park Pisa municipality of Nigua

54 The Amaceyes Field Area Unphu University. Municipality of Nigua

55ftAyah Of The Three Dead Nigua/Carlos Pinto Beach Najayo Valdesia municipality of Nigua

56 Playa Linda Km. 18 Inside Itabo-Pisa Industrial Park, municipality of Haina

57 Water intake of the Caasd municipality of Haina

58 take away sleepHaina Municipality

59 Vacation Beach Haina Municipality

60 the Port of Haina Spring Haina Municipality

61 Baden Km 40 Haina River Villa Altagracia

62 the neighborhood beach Municipality of Palenque

63 the San Rafael Beach Municipality of Palenque

64 the Ñoño Beach Municipality of Palenque

65 Nizao River Mouth of the Nizao River in the municipality of Palenque

66 The Charco De Miguelón La Jagua Community Yaguate Municipality

67 Under Nizao River Bridge Yaguate Municipality

68 Puddle Grancera Mombraca Nizao River Influence Zone Yaguate Municipality

69 Take Caasd Water, Quita Sueños District Yaguate Municipality

70 La Urca stream, La Pared Community El Carril District Yaguate Municipality

Hato Mayor

71 El Paso River SpaHiguamo

72 The Dam Spa, Higuamo River

73 El Mamon Pass SpaHiguamo River

74 La Laya SpaMata Palace

75 Avocado Spa, Kill Palace

76 Yerbabuena Spa, Higuamo River