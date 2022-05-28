These are the Colombians that are listed the most on Onlyfans

Since its inception, the platform onlyfans It was designed to generate exclusive subscription content where any type of publication was uploaded, however in recent times it has focused on disseminating sexual content.

Colombian women, especially, have found in onlyfans the possibility of generating attractive income by showing suggestive content for followers, however, this practice is not only limited to them, as men also use it as a way to earn money.

The newspaper La Republica made a list with the Colombians that generate the highest income in the exclusive payment platform, being Aida Cortes the best paid content generated in onlyfans.

Cortés was one of the pioneers on the platform, after she uploaded hot content to her social networks, so she chose to open an account on onlyfans in which today has about 130 followers.

These are the income of Colombian women in Onlyfans

In just the first month that Cortés launched his onlyfans, the content creator obtained 40 million and can currently earn up to 120 million pesos. At 25, Cortés charges $30 for the subscription.

Cynthia Cossio follow the steps of Cuts being in second place. The former MTV, Acapulco Shore is characterized by uploading content with lingerie and costumes. With about 90 thousand followers, Cossio $25 subscription fee

In the third and fourth place, the only two men stand out, it is the couple formed by Alejandro Ospina and Daniel Montoya, who revealed that they can earn 20 thousand, 30 thousand or even 40 thousand dollars a month, everything depends on the constancy in the content that onlyfans.

porn actress Hope Gomez She is a little below the couple made up of Ospina and Montoya, however, being a businesswoman in the adult industry, she has found a new option to generate income.

In addition to revenue from movies, lingerie and sex toy sales, Hope Gomez has the possibility in onlyfans to earn more money; With 7,500 followers, Gomez charges $18 per subscription.

Finally there is the renowned actress Aura Cristina Geithner, who taking advantage of his sensuality decided to create exclusive content for his followers in onlyfanswhere he charges $20 for the monthly subscription.

