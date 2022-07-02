These are the commitments of the Government and the indigenous movement to end the national strike that the country experienced for 18 days | Policy | News

The act signed on the afternoon of June 30 between the government of Guillermo Lasso and the indigenous movement consists of ten points, with which some agreements were finalized that allowed the end of the national strike that the country experienced for 18 days.

With the mediation of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference (EEC), both parties met at the headquarters of this institution, in Quito. The Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménez; the secretary of the Administration, Iván Correa; and the legal secretary of the Presidency, Fabián Pozo. For the indigenous movement, the presidents of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza; from the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (Fenocin), Gary Espinoza; and the Council of Evangelical Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Ecuador (Feine), Eustaquio Tuala; in addition to the president of the Episcopal Conference, Monsignor Luis Cabrera, and other authorities of the Catholic Church.

Below is a summary of what was agreed after a session that began very early in the morning and concluded after 2:30 p.m.:

1. The regime agreed to lower five cents more to the prices per gallon of extra gasoline and ecopaís and diesel, with which in both cases they were reduced by fifteen cents, counting the ten that it ordered days ago. With this, gasoline will remain at $2.40 and diesel at $1.75. In addition, work will be done on policies to target fuel subsidies.

two. Executive Decree 95, which refers to oil policy, will be repealed.

3. Executive Decree 151 will be reformed in the sense that mining activities may not be carried out in protected and archaeological zones, or of hydric protection; and that the right to free prior consultation of indigenous peoples will be respected.

4. A reform bill will be drawn up for article 66 of the Amazon Territorial Circumscription Organization Law.

5. The Government highlighted that, in response to the requests of Conaie, Feine and Fenocin, the following executive decrees were prepared:

* 452, which orders governors to intensify operations and control mechanisms to prevent speculative processes, which raise prices.

* 454, which is to declare a health emergency.

* 456, which proposes compensatory public policies for the rural and urban sectors, such as increasing the human development bond to $55, or increasing the budget for bilingual intercultural education.

* 462, which reduces the price of diesel and the extra and ecopaís by $0.10.

6. Likewise, the regime promised to repeal the state of exception that governs several provinces as social peace returns.

7. Those appearing agreed to set up a dialogue table with guarantors with a methodology to deal with pending issues on the agenda of ten requests from Conaie with a duration of 90 days.

8. In accordance with the provisions, the indigenous movements declared the cessation of the mobilizations and the return to the territories and suspension of acts that disturb the peace.

The text mentions that the Government accepted a part of the proposals presented with compensatory measures, but that it also recognized that the best paths to these solutions must be identified together. And that both parties expressed the need for dialogue to reconcile the country.

After signing the document, the parties shook hands and hugs. (YO)