These are the Costa Rican scientists who stand out for their contribution to medicine, chemistry and astronomy

Innovative techniques, research and leadership positions in renowned organizations are some of his achievements

Karl Schosinsk, a microbiologist specialized in Clinical Chemistry, José María Gutiérrez, a specialist in Physiological Sciences, Mavis Montero, a researcher in Materials Chemistry, and Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division, are the Costa Rican scientists who stand out at the nationally and internationally for his contribution to medicine, engineering and astronomy.

For more than 30 years, Schosinsky and Gutiérrez have dedicated themselves to changing the health of Costa Rica with inventions and contributions that still today continue to contribute to the well-being of the population.

Read more: UCR scientists put Costa Rica on the world map in the search for a cure against cancer

LA REPÚBLICA spoke with Schosinsky to learn about his contributions based on scientific studies of 75 contributions, of which he highlights the following as the most relevant.

The first is a technique that he developed in the United States, based on identifying ceruloplasmin (a protein in the liver that stores and transports copper) to study Wilson’s disease.

“Before the technique, Costa Rica only reported about five cases of Wilson’s disease per million inhabitants and the diagnosis was made by electrofloresis and with ceruloplasmin it was found that in Costa Rica there were not five, but 61 cases,” he said. Schosinsky.

After this work, between 30 and 40 cases of the disease were reported in the world. Costa Rica was the country with the highest number of cases, not because it had more, but because it was where it had been best studied, Schosinsky added.

Likewise, it promoted the diagnosis in saliva of helicobacter pylori (the main bacteria that causes gastric cancer).

Another substantial contribution was linked to an analysis capable of evaluating the degree of pulmonary preparation of the fetus before birth, to know if the baby’s lungs are expanding or collapsing.

On the other hand, José María Gutiérrez, specialist in Physiological Sciences, has collaborated in research in areas such as Biochemistry, Immunology and Experimental Pathology of snake venoms.

Additionally, it helped establish a regional set of laboratories in Latin America, allowing Costa Rica to further position itself in communities with new research projects.

“The academic career of Dr. José María Gutiérrez is impressive, 500 publications is not something that is done overnight. In addition to conference presentations ranging from research workbooks to books and brochures for global access to anyone who needs to know something about snake poisoning, antivenoms, and of course the physiology and what happens after a bite”, commented Norman Rojas, dean of the Faculty of Microbiology at UCR.

Read more: UCR grants maximum honorary distinction to Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez

But not only men have stood out nationally and internationally, there are also women who, with their talent, have inspired many women to follow their legacy.

Proof of this is Mavis Montero, a researcher in Materials Chemistry, who has carried out research for the synthesis of hydroxyapatite (the main inorganic component of bones) and to produce nanoparticles that can be used in bone implants.

Likewise, she has motivated and encouraged students and professionals to develop new lines of research, being the first woman to obtain the award for young scientists TWAS – Conicit in 2006, awarded by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Research in conjunction with the Third World Academy of Sciences.

“It is time to be brave, to trust our knowledge in science and technology to resolve and make the best decisions as individuals and as a society,” said Montero.

On the other hand, Costa Rica also has female talent at NASA, specifically in the Astrophysics Division of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, of which Sandra Cauffman is the deputy director.

After 30 years of working at the agency, the engineer assures that her motivation remains intact and that she does not even think about her retirement.