These are the countries in the world with the most mobile addicts according to a study

We spend hours every day glued to the screen of our smartphones, the mobiles that practically all of us carry in our pockets take a large amount of our attention. Some studies have pointed to the problems this causes in young people, but dependency appears to be widespread.

Researchers of the McGill University of Canada have carried out a study involving nearly 35,000 people from 24 different countries. The objective? find out what they are The countries with the most smartphone addicts. They have been collecting data for a few years, starting in 2014 and ending in 2020. These are their results.

These are the countries most addicted to smartphones

The study, which has been published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, puts China first in the ranking, the most populous country in the world. They follow him on the podium Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

Among the top 10 we also find Brazil, South Korea, Canada or Nepal. we have to get down up to 18th place to find the United States, to positions 23 and 24 to find countries like France and Germany. Italy, our neighbor, is in the 11th position.

According to the researchers, the social norms and customs of each country play a very important role, and they would be after the differences between all of them. Many of these nations, especially the Asian ones, have a society that encourages citizens to seek approval and well-being online.

Society has been changing for years and every day we can do more things with our smartphones. The tendency of this addiction is clearly ascending, it is up to each one of us to put the brakes on. In any case, the conclusions that we can draw from this study are not at all positive.

