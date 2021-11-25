Business

These are the defining days for the stock markets. Here are levels not to be exceeded

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

These are decisive days for the stock markets and the real intentions will be understood between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Fall of another 5/7% in a few days or will it immediately return to the upside?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 4:50 pm on the trading day on November 24th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,853

Eurostoxx Future

4,271.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,100

S&P 500 Index

4,681.01.

After several weeks the annual forecast and trend now seem to be aligned

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 19th.
blank

The last 2 days have been almost stalled but the graphical situation has not changed, on the contrary the probability that the decline may continue for several more days is strengthened.

These are the defining days for the stock markets. The levels not to be exceeded at the end of the week

Below are the levels to define a winning trading strategy:

Dax Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 16.024. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,977.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.304. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.250. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,825.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.744. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

What trading strategy to keep and how to bring events to your advantage?

Flat on all markets analyzed.

What might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

Side phase for the first hours of trading then fall until the close of the day. The pattern of the day should be: closing prices lower than opening.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Price increases not only for energy and fuels: bread is also skyrocketing

3 weeks ago

from infections to hospitalizations, that’s why

3 weeks ago

Yamaha presents the new XSR900: retro charm, modern technologies

2 weeks ago

Super Cashback, final ranking: who will receive the transfer

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button