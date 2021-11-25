These are the defining days for the stock markets. Here are levels not to be exceeded

These are decisive days for the stock markets and the real intentions will be understood between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Fall of another 5/7% in a few days or will it immediately return to the upside?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 4:50 pm on the trading day on November 24th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,853

Eurostoxx Future

4,271.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,100

S&P 500 Index

4,681.01.

After several weeks the annual forecast and trend now seem to be aligned

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 19th.



The last 2 days have been almost stalled but the graphical situation has not changed, on the contrary the probability that the decline may continue for several more days is strengthened.

These are the defining days for the stock markets. The levels not to be exceeded at the end of the week

Below are the levels to define a winning trading strategy:

Dax Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 16.024. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,977.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.304. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.250. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,825.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.744. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

What trading strategy to keep and how to bring events to your advantage?

Flat on all markets analyzed.

What might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

Side phase for the first hours of trading then fall until the close of the day. The pattern of the day should be: closing prices lower than opening.