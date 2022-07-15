These are the diseases that its consumption helps prevent

As explained by health professionals, the best way to prevent diseases in the short, medium and long term is by eating a healthy and balanced diet and practicing physical activity frequently; Foods or products that are high in sugar, saturated fat, or trans fat should be avoided as much as possible.

Some diseases originate within the body of a patient who does not eat well or who consumes harmful products excessively; other pathologies are due to hereditary issues; In this case, prevention is the best alternative.

One of the foods most recommended by health professionals and most consumed in healthy eating plans is oatmeal.

As explained by the personal care and beauty portal, Body and mind, This cereal has an antioxidant that belongs to the category of polyphenols and is called avenanthramides; According to some studies, the presence of these components prevents heart disease, since it reduces cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood.

“These antioxidants not only fight cell oxidation, but also have a regulating effect on blood pressure and an anti-inflammatory effect. This is because they increase the production of nitric oxide, a gas that favors the dilation of blood vessels.

Oatmeal is a food rich in minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc and B vitamins. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

Diseases that can prevent the consumption of oats

The health, beauty and personal care portal gastrolab mentions three diseases that prevents oatmeal when consumed frequently.