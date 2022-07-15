These are the diseases that its consumption helps prevent
As explained by health professionals, the best way to prevent diseases in the short, medium and long term is by eating a healthy and balanced diet and practicing physical activity frequently; Foods or products that are high in sugar, saturated fat, or trans fat should be avoided as much as possible.
Some diseases originate within the body of a patient who does not eat well or who consumes harmful products excessively; other pathologies are due to hereditary issues; In this case, prevention is the best alternative.
One of the foods most recommended by health professionals and most consumed in healthy eating plans is oatmeal.
As explained by the personal care and beauty portal, Body and mind, This cereal has an antioxidant that belongs to the category of polyphenols and is called avenanthramides; According to some studies, the presence of these components prevents heart disease, since it reduces cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood.
“These antioxidants not only fight cell oxidation, but also have a regulating effect on blood pressure and an anti-inflammatory effect. This is because they increase the production of nitric oxide, a gas that favors the dilation of blood vessels.
Diseases that can prevent the consumption of oats
The health, beauty and personal care portal gastrolab mentions three diseases that prevents oatmeal when consumed frequently.
- Blood pressure: oatmeal can reduce the risk of triggering diseases that affect good heart health in middle-aged people. According to the media, both this cereal and those of integral origin fulfill the same role as the medications that are consumed to regulate blood pressure; therefore, they can be included in the diet of a patient who is prone to suffering from that disease or who already suffers from it. It is worth mentioning that before stopping any medicine prescribed by the doctor, his approval is required.
- Colorectal cancer: Due to its high fiber content, the consumption of oatmeal can prevent and treat the symptoms of constipation; In addition, according to the health portal health line, a study revealed that the consumption of this cereal (10 grams daily) can reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 10%. “A high intake of dietary fiber, particularly fiber from cereals and whole grains, was associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer.”
- Coronary artery diseases: an article published in American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine He mentioned that several studies revealed that consuming foods rich in soluble fibers, such as oats, prevent coronary heart disease. In general, when a patient has high levels of cholesterol or triglycerides, the fat along with other components clogs the arteries, preventing the free circulation of blood; this can generate a disease known as arteriosclerosis and can even trigger a heart attack. Diseases that affect the arteries are the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.