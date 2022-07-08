These are the diseases that its consumption helps prevent

Quinoa is a very popular food for its nutrients and the benefits that its consumption brings to the body, in addition, it is also known to be in the diet of astronauts and athletes.

This food It is a powerful source of protein, since it has between 12-16 grams per 100. On the other hand, these vegetable proteins contain all the essential amino acids to nourish the human body in the right proportions.

Thanks to its protein content, quinoa is a very good source to complete the diet for vegans.

According to the portal shethis food It is ideal to prevent diseases such as “type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gonorrhea and tuberculosis, among others”. In addition, quinoa contains alkaline substances such as magnesium, calcium and trace elements, which contribute to naturally treat sprains and strains. “In some towns of the Andes it was applied in the past to heal bone fractures,” explains the aforementioned portal.

Quinoa contains carbohydrates that help you lose weight because they are more satiating, and they also maintain energy levels for longer.

This cereal is rich in fat, but these fats are good and polyunsaturated, such as Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, essential for the body, “since it cannot produce them by itself,” explains the website Elle.

The fiber contribution of quinoa is 15 grams per 100, most of the insoluble type. This cereal is also rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, small amounts of copper and lithium.

“This small seed captivates those who bet on a natural and ecological diet”, they indicate in Body Mind, in addition, they add that this cereal provides energy and fiber as whole grains.

Its crunchy grains, light yellow in color, have a special flavor that makes it special and that is why in many preparations it gives recipes a lot of personality.

The cultivation of quinoa began at least three millennia ago, possibly in the surroundings of Lake Titicaca, and was the staple food of indigenous cultures until the arrival of the Spanish conquerors, as reported by Body mind.

The ancient Incas called this cereal “chisaya mama”, that is, “the mother of all grains”. Among his traditions, the emperor reserved the honor of planting the first qionoa seeds of the season with golden tools.

Going back to the topic of the benefits of quinoa, this is a healthy source of energy in general, Due to its properties, it is ideal if you play sports. “Due to its starch, it supplies progressive muscular energy in resistance exercises, a virtue that is enhanced by its branched-chain amino acids”points body mindOn the other hand, proteins ensure muscle repair and development when practicing strength sports.

In Vitónioca They point out that thanks to its high fiber content and its higher protein intake compared to cereals, “quinoa has a low glycemic index, which makes it ideal for people with diabetes or who want to lose weight by eating healthy.”

Another benefit of consuming this food is to control blood cholesterol levels, since the fiber and its unsaturated lipids help to have a better lipid profile in the body.

According to the portal vitonic It is important to wash the seeds so that they “remove the layer of saponins that covers the seeds and that, if left there, would provide a bitter taste.”

Another recommendation is that care must be taken because of the smallness of the seed and this operation can be done with a strainer. “We should not soak, but wash and rinse repeatedly,” indicates the aforementioned portal.

To finish, it should be boiled as if it were rice, for 15 to 20 minutes or until the seed opens. Then you have to strain and ready to use in dishes such as “hamburgers, salads, cakes, stir-fries or use it as a replacement for oatmeal,” he says. Vitonic.