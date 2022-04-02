These are the Disney + releases for April: great movies and series that land on the platform | Entertainment

Like every month, streaming platforms update by removing and adding new movies and series to their catalog. This April, two great movies and a series that will do wonders for all Ice Age fans, arrive with force to stand out.

The streaming platform presents new stories for both the oldest and the youngest in the house. Disney + has already published the new additions to its catalog and in this article we are going to delve into 3 of them.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, among others, have already announced their news, which we leave you here.

However, while we’re highlighting Death on the Nile, the new Ice Age series, Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat, and the Fresh Movie, here are some other great titles that will be included: Le Mans 66 (April 22); Crush (April 29); What a fabric, Sam (April 6); New York Police (April 13) and Grand Hotel (April 27).

Death on the Nile (April 6)

We will meet again the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, who will investigate on a boat that crosses the Nile, how could it be otherwise, the mysterious murder of one of the characters, a young and rich heiress.

In this new adaptation of the novel, everything is very well taken care of: the photography, the scenarios and an impeccable wardrobe. Kenneth Branagh returns to put himself in the shoes of the detective and will be accompanied by an incredible cast: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey… among others.

Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat (April 13)

Possibly all of us who loved Ice Age, one of our favorite characters was undoubtedly Scrat, that squirrel who was always in trouble. Well Now Disney + brings us this character again along with little Scrat, his son.

In this new series of six animated shorts, We will see the misadventures of both. Scrat will experience the ups and downs of fatherhood as he and his lovable and mischievous Baby Scrat fight for ownership of the prized Acorn.

Fresh (April 15)

Fresh It plays out more or less like a romantic comedy. Just when Noa decides she’s had enough of dating, she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan), a handsome plastic surgeon with shared passions.

However, little by little This film will reveal the reality of our protagonist, that by the title of the film, we can half intuit.

All media agree on the wonderful performance Sebastian Stan, due to the difficulty of his role.