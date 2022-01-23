The goal of any hairstyle is to enhance the face. And if you add comfort, practicality and elegance, that’s it. Probably, however, we are thinking about how much money it takes to have a hairstyle done well. But this time you won’t need to go to the hairdresser.

Curls and long hair are known to be the most complicated to keep at bay. There are those who complain about frizzy hair, rebellious curls or wavy without volume. Keeping them at bay is a daily struggle for many women. But here we have found an economic solution that can give us great results.

In fact, these are the easiest and fastest chic hairstyles to do at home for long straight or curly hair. From ponytails to hair clips, let’s discover ways to embellish them and keep them tidy for a long time.

Classic and elegant collected hairstyles for long hair

Making a ponytail really takes seconds. The types are many: low, side, gathered, high tails, double tails. Each one gives the face a particular style, from the most elegant and formal to the most casual but perfect at all times.

For a simple ponytail, also suitable for women who are no longer very young, just gather the hair using a suitable elastic. In fact, not all of them are meant to tighten hair that can get damaged. Let’s try one covered in glitter fabric.

The latest fashion in glamor is to twist your hair around yourself using it as a closure. It is always good to use a hairpin or clip to secure the tail. Let’s choose one that has the shape of our initial and we will have an extra gear.

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson and Chiara Ferragni choose the fashion of the single or double side parting, perfect for wavy, curly or straight hair. The mass of hair is fixed laterally with clips with refined details, so the face is illuminated and framed.

It’s a disheveled chignon and it’s called a messy bun. In vogue among the royals of England, Princess Kate also uses it under her hat, it is a refined but very simple hairstyle to do.

Just brush your hair with your fingers while moving the roots for volume. Then the head is brought forward, the hair is collected with a rubber band. Now let’s close the hair back on itself and fix it with another elastic and some bobby pins. We leave a part of unruly locks that create the disheveled effect. We can turn some of them around the bun and that’s it.

