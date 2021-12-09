The kitchen is the place where imagination can travel and creativity can explode. In fact, in the kitchen we have the opportunity to let go of all our artistic flair, experimenting with dishes never made before. Cooking new recipes and putting them on the table is certainly a habit that many love and which they would never give up. And it must also be said that some of these dishes could be good not only for our palate but also for our body. In fact, there are some recipes that may have some beneficial properties that we might not expect. Just know them and ask our trusted doctor for confirmation to try them all.

These are the eggplant-based meatballs that are friends of the heart and cardiovascular health

We had already talked about recipes that could be great friends of our organism in the past. For example, in our previous article, we explained the steps to take to make a dish that looks like a friend of bone and heart. Or, in another article, we highlighted a recipe that could safeguard our heart and muscles. Today we continue the list of dishes and present the eggplant and tuna meatballs. These two ingredients, in fact, could do a lot for our health. Eggplants could control blood cholesterol levels and, thanks to the presence of potassium, safeguard heart health. As for tuna, then, the latter could prevent cardiovascular diseases thanks to the presence of omega 3.

Here are all the steps needed to prepare our delicious meatballs to serve on the table

To make our meatballs, we will need to get 150 grams of tuna, 1 eggplant, a sprig of rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, salt, 1 tablespoon of breadcrumbs. First, we wash the eggplant and cut it into small cubes. Next, make small holes in all the freshly cut cubes and put them in the oven at 190 ° C for a quarter of an hour. Then, blend everything and, in a bowl, add the tuna, the spoonful of breadcrumbs, the rosemary, the salt and a teaspoon of oil together with the freshly chopped aubergine. We knead everything with our hands, until the ingredients blend perfectly and give shape to our meatballs. Let’s put them back in the oven, always at 190 ° C for half an hour, turning them every now and then so as not to burn them.

Therefore, we now know. These are the eggplant-based meatballs that are friends of the heart and cardiovascular health. In addition to being excellent allies for our health, these meatballs will also delight our palate. But be careful. Before deciding to cook and consume them, let’s talk to our trusted doctor. In fact, it is always better to consult an expert who above all knows our situation before making any decision or inserting new dishes into our diet.