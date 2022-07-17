These are the eight celebrities with some of the most expensive rings in the world

What could be a simple accessory would sometimes end up being the source of a great fortune and the pact of an eternal love. However, the latter case is not always successful. It is seen that to conquer celebrities requires more than money, luxuries and diamonds; but even so, his gallants seem not to change their strategy.

Luxurious rings never go out of style, and have been worn for decades for engagement. However, among so many cases, those stand out that despite the years, their value is still surprising, either because of the diamonds they have, who owns them or simply because of their carat weight.

These are eight celebrities who are the owners of some of the most expensive rings in the world.

In the first place of this ranking is the engagement ring that the singer Mariah Carey received in 2016 from her ex-fiancé James Packer. Her appraisal would be close to $13 millionapparently for its signature 35-carat emerald-cut diamond.

In second place, the actress’s ring is located Jennifer Aniston. The woman would have received this accessory in 2012, also to get engaged. About the element it is known that it was made of 18-carat yellow gold with a cushion-style diamond. Its estimated value would range from $10 million.

In third place, the engagement ring that the singer-songwriter received appears Beyonce in 2008. Although, at the time, this platinum accessory with an 18-carat emerald-cut diamond cost $5 million, Today it is estimated that its price is around $7 million.

It also highlights the ring of the renowned businesswoman, model and singer, Paris Hiltonwhen it was engaged in 2005. This was characterized by having enormous 24-carat Canarian diamonds, whose approximate price was $5 million.

In fifth place in this ranking appears the engagement ring of anna Kournikova in 2004. At that time, the tennis player’s element surprised to have an 11-carat pear-shaped roa diamond in the center, flanked by trillion-cut diamonds. The price range ranged from a similar amount to Beyoncé and Paris Hilton.

engagement ring vanessa bryant also caused a stir in 2003 and continues to be one of the most famous. At that time, the ring with which Kobe Bryant asked the hand of who would be his future wife, oscillated for a value of $4 million. However, since the death of the basketball player, this accessory has been valued up to $5.6 million.

Jennifer Lopez, She has been recognized, also for her talent, for her love life. Between 1997 and 2019, the singer has been engaged five times so she amasses great wealth in just the number of rings she owns. The most expensive of hers was received from fellow singer Marc Anthony, who proposed to her with a huge 8.5-carat blue diamond ring priced at $4 million.

However, already in 1997 he had received one for his short romance (11 months) with Ojani Noa which had a value of US$100,000. In 2001, Cris Judd also proposed to her. In this case the value of the item was $1 million, but they divorced nine months later.

The third marriage was with Ben Affleck in 2002; At the time, the actor presented her with a 6.10-carat Harry Winston rose diamond ring, which cost $2.5 million. In 2019, Jlo in her last engagement with baseball player Alex Rodríguez, asked for her hand with a US $ 1.8 million ring.

Kim Kardashian He received two rings with important diamonds and, like Jennifer Lopez, the good luck in his love life involved one or another trip.

The first gallant was Kris Humphries, who gave him a ring of $2 million. However, the bond lasted only 72 hours. For his part, Kanye West gave him a 20-carat engagement ring that was stolen in 2006 in Paris.