These are the Emmy nominees in the main categories

September 10, 2022, 8:58 AM

List of nominees in the main categories of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, the Oscars for television, which will be presented on Monday in Los Angeles.

The HBO drama series “Succession” He leads the race with 25 nominations, followed by the comedy series “Ted Lasso” and the miniseries “The White Lotus,” both with 20.

– Best Drama Series –

“The Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

– Best Comedy Series –

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)

“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

– Best Actor in a Drama Series –

Lee Jung-jae, “The Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

– Best Actress in a Drama Series –

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

– Best Actor in a Comedy Series –

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

– Best actress in a comedy series –

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

– Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series –

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “The Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “The Squid Game”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series –

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Jung Ho-yeon, “The Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sidney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

– Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series –

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series –

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Eibinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

– Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie –

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

– Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie –

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

– Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Roger. “Pam&Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

– Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television –

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sidney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

– Series with the most nominations –

“Only Murders in the Building” – 17