These are the evacuation zones in Florida for the arrival of Hurricane Ian

Ian: They forecast for Tampa “almost the worst case scenario” 0:45

(CNN Spanish) — The biggest threat from a hurricane is storm surge. In the case of Hurricane Ian, which is approaching Florida, United States, there are large areas of the coast that are under warning and evacuation orders.

If you are in Florida, in an evacuation-ordered area, in a low-lying area that is prone to flooding, or in a mobile home, you must follow all evacuation mandates.



Anne Bink, associate administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Office of Response and Recovery, gave a clear message in this regard, as Ian barely approached: “Prepare now.”

Floridians should know their evacuation routes and have preparedness kits that can last at least three days, Bink told CNN. “Things like food, water, battery chargers for your phone. Even things like your insurance documents, taking photos of them so you have them with you,” Bink said.

“We expect rapid intensification with this storm,” Bink said. “My message is: please take this seriously, and please listen to your local officials.”

Florida officials are distributing sandbags and asking residents to prepare their properties to reduce the risk of storm damage and stock up on supplies like radios, water, canned food and medicine. Residents should also pack important documents and know their evacuation routes.

How do I know if my area has an evacuation order for Hurricane Ian?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a map available where you can check if your address is in one of the flood zones and possible evacuation zones. If that’s the case, you should be on the lookout for orders from local officials.

Please check your address details here.

And check out this map: