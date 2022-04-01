These are the famous birthday boys of April

The month of april is about to arrive and several celebrities prepare to celebrate another year of life, accompanied by their successes. While some celebrities go on to live new stages of their lives, others surprise us with their new projects that are about to be released.



Celebrities whose birthdays are in April. (Special)


So this month of April will be the time to celebrate and celebrate the birthday of some celebrities that you probably did not know about their birthday, as is the case of new actors who have achieved fame or great legends of cinema and music.

Find out if your favorite celebrity has a birthday in April or share the same birthday with other celebrities.

Celebrities with birthdays in April

April 1st

  • ESA Mariposa
  • Mackenzie Davis
  • Elizabeth Gutierrez

april 2

  • Michael Fassbender
  • Peter Pascal
  • Paquita of the neighborhood

April 3

  • Eddie Murphy
  • alec baldwin
  • cobie smulders
  • Marlon Brando
  • Miguel Bose
  • Carlos Salinas

April 4

5th of April

  • Lily James
  • Pharrell Williams

6 of April

  • Paul Rudd
  • Miguel Angel Silvestre
  • Peyton List

April 7

  • Jackie Chan
  • Russell Crowe
  • Francis Ford Coppola

April 8

  • Robin Wright
  • Ana de la Reguera

April 9th

  • Kristen Stewart
  • Elle Fanning
  • Dennis Quaid
  • leighton meester

April 10th

  • daisy ridley
  • Mandy Moore
  • David Harbor

April 11

April 12th

  • Saorise Ronan
  • Jennifer Morrison
  • Andy Garcia
  • Claire Danes

April 13th

April 14th

  • Adrian Brody
  • abigail breslin
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar

April 15

  • emma thompson
  • Maisie Williams
  • Emma Watson
  • seth roden
  • Luis Fonsi

April 16th

  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Sadie Sink
  • Charles Chaplin
  • Gina Carano

April 17th

  • Jennifer Garner
  • Rooney Mara

April 18th

  • vanessa kirby
  • Rodrigo de la Serna
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

April 19th

  • Luis Miguel
  • James Franco
  • kate hudson
  • Ashley Judd

April 20th

April, the 21st

  • James McAvoy
  • Andie McDowell

April 22

  • Jack Nicholson
  • Amber Heard

April 23rd

  • John Cena
  • Dev Patel
  • Kal Penn

April 24

  • Alexander Fernandez
  • Joe Keery

April 25th

  • Renée Zellweger
  • Al Pacino

April 26

  • channing tatum
  • Tom Welling
  • Melanie Trump

April 27

28th of April

  • Jessica Alba
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Katherine Langford

April 29

  • umma thurman
  • michelle pfeiffer

April 30th

  • Gal Gadot
  • Anne of Arms
  • Georgina Amoros
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Diana Agron

