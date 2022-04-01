These are the famous birthday boys of April

The month of april is about to arrive and several celebrities prepare to celebrate another year of life, accompanied by their successes. While some celebrities go on to live new stages of their lives, others surprise us with their new projects that are about to be released.











So this month of April will be the time to celebrate and celebrate the birthday of some celebrities that you probably did not know about their birthday, as is the case of new actors who have achieved fame or great legends of cinema and music.

Find out if your favorite celebrity has a birthday in April or share the same birthday with other celebrities.

Celebrities with birthdays in April

April 1st

ESA Mariposa

Mackenzie Davis

Elizabeth Gutierrez

april 2

Michael Fassbender

Peter Pascal

Paquita of the neighborhood

April 3

Eddie Murphy

alec baldwin

cobie smulders

Marlon Brando

Miguel Bose

Carlos Salinas

April 4

5th of April

Lily James

Pharrell Williams

6 of April

Paul Rudd

Miguel Angel Silvestre

Peyton List

April 7

Jackie Chan

Russell Crowe

Francis Ford Coppola

April 8

Robin Wright

Ana de la Reguera

April 9th

Kristen Stewart

Elle Fanning

Dennis Quaid

leighton meester

April 10th

daisy ridley

Mandy Moore

David Harbor

April 11

April 12th

Saorise Ronan

Jennifer Morrison

Andy Garcia

Claire Danes

April 13th

April 14th

Adrian Brody

abigail breslin

Sarah Michelle Gellar

April 15

emma thompson

Maisie Williams

Emma Watson

seth roden

Luis Fonsi

April 16th

Anya Taylor-Joy

Sadie Sink

Charles Chaplin

Gina Carano

April 17th

Jennifer Garner

Rooney Mara

April 18th

vanessa kirby

Rodrigo de la Serna

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

April 19th

Luis Miguel

James Franco

kate hudson

Ashley Judd

April 20th

April, the 21st

James McAvoy

Andie McDowell

April 22

Jack Nicholson

Amber Heard

April 23rd

John Cena

Dev Patel

Kal Penn

April 24

Alexander Fernandez

Joe Keery

April 25th

Renée Zellweger

Al Pacino

April 26

channing tatum

Tom Welling

Melanie Trump

April 27

28th of April

Jessica Alba

Penelope Cruz

Katherine Langford

April 29

umma thurman

michelle pfeiffer

April 30th

Gal Gadot

Anne of Arms

Georgina Amoros

Kirsten Dunst

Diana Agron

