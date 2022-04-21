These are the few NFTs football superstar Neymar has bought

Neymar Jr, a football superstar, entered the world of NFTs with the purchase of two NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht club.

Neymar has spent over $1.1 million to acquire the valuable NFTs developed by Yuga Labs.

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs hit an all-time high above 124 ETH.

Famous football star Neymar Jr has purchased two NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club for over $1.1 million. The purchase of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by a renowned football celebrity has fueled a bullish outlook among investors.

BAYC NFT price floor peaked above 124 ETH

The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most profitable NFT collections, developed by Yuga Labs, crossed 124 ETH today. This is a key milestone for the NFT collection, as 124 ETH is its highest low since the start of 2022.

Interestingly, football superstar Neymar Jr got into digital collectibles and acquired two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. According to sources, the footballer spent over $1.1 million to acquire two unique NFTs from the collection of 10,000. Bored Ape 6633 with signature expression and tuxedo and Bored Ape 5269, one of the most popular NFTs. expensive of the collection, are now the assets of Neymar Jr.

The acquisition of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs by celebrities and sports influencers is boosting the popularity of the digital asset collection. The recent launch of ApeCoin, an NFT token, put the spotlight on BAYC NFT owners as they claimed their share of the digital asset.

The Brazilian footballer now owns two NFTs from one of the most prized collections in OpenSea and the digital asset ecosystem. Sources revealed that Neymar Jr paid $521,000 AND $624,000 for the two unique NFTs in the BAYC collection.

Further research indicated that the purchase was made on the OpenSea platform. Neymar used his ‘EneJayVault’ wallet to make the purchase and make payment for the NFTs.