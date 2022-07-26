Entertainment

These are the films for this Tuesday and Wednesday in the summer cinemas of Córdoba

Córdoba’s summer cinemas maintain this Tuesday and Wednesday their commitment to family and popcorn cinema, after recent weeks, in which author cinema has predominated from Monday to Thursday.

Thus, the San Andrés Coliseum projects both days Jurassic World: Dominionthe foreseeable closure of the second trilogy of films about jurassic-park (1993), which takes up the characters of the Jurassic saga four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

For its part, Olimpia will screen The lost Citya film with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, halfway between adventure cinema and romantic comedy, while the Fuenseca Cinema will screen full of gracea family film in which Carmen Machi shines in the role of a nun capable of changing the lives of the kids in an orphanage.

Finally, the Olimpia Cinema screens on Tuesday and Wednesday Father there is only one 3, the new assault on family cinema in Santiago Segura, which is starting its second week in Cordoba’s summer cinemas.

All functions are unique and start at 22:15. The entrance to the cinemas during the week has a cost of four euros, which on weekends goes up to 4.5 euros.

