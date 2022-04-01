These are the films of the Spider-Man universe that are yet to come

Morbius It has already been released and many are wondering what the future Sony and Marvel movies will be with the characters from the universe of spider-man. In this article we are going to review all the projects that have been confirmed and their latest developments to date. And it seems that we have tapes on the subject for a while, although some of them seem like they will never arrive…

More movies with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

In 2019 it was made new agreement between Sony and Marvel that promised an appearance of the arachnid superhero played by Holland in a film from each company. On the Sony side we have already had No Way Homeso now it remains to see what he has prepared Marvel Studios for your Cinematic Universe. This appearance could be in series (as speculated in hawk eyeor now in Moon Knight) or on the next MCU tape of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But obviously this does not suggest much less the end of Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the movies. Amy Pascal already confirmed a fourth installment for the MCU and there was even talk of another trilogy, which already seems evident by how the character ended up in No Way Home.

Across the Spider-verse Part 1 and Part 2 + a spin-off focused on female characters

After the critical and box office success of Into the Spider-Verse in 2019, a sequel was presumably in the works. Well, it’s not one, but two. The same story divided into two parts that promise, apparently in the preview, a brutal animation and many, many new Spider-Man. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin Thompson will direct this first part for the time being, under the script of David Callaham, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

In the plot we will meet again Miles Moralessomewhat older and more experienced as Spider-Man, and also Gwen Stacy like his female counterpart. In turn, they also add the Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man aka the spider-man of 2099 (Oscar Isaac) JessicaDrew aka Spider-Woman (IssaRae) and Takuya Yamashiro aka the Japanese Spider-Man. The first part premieres on October 7, 2022.

For the part of spin off With a cast full of female characters, it is only known that it is in development since its announcement in 2018. This tape could mean a return of Spider-Gwen and then to dream of other possible characters: Madame Web, Silk, Spider Girl, Black Cat …

Kraven the Hunter, another of the Spider-Man Universe movies

In principle, this Sony tape is scheduled for January 13, 2023 and it will focus as its title indicates on one of the fiercest villains of Spider-Man, protagonist of great comics, as for example the last hunt from Kraven.

J C Chandor will direct this film starring Aaron Taylor Johnson (who was Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron), Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola and Russell Crowe. The plot of it is unknown, but presumably it will be an origin story or that it will try to adapt a comic like the one mentioned above.

Venom 3

After the critical failure of the last films of the spiderverse of Sony the future of this was uncertain. But it is clear that they want to continue and they seem to have a plan; one somewhat poorly run, but a plan. It is to be hoped that in this third installment we will once again have Tom Hardy In the role of eddie brock and the rest of the usual cast of these tapes, but we could wait until Jared Leto What Morbius.

And it is that there has been talk that this third installment of the character would work as a kind of crossover to unify the villains who have been having individual movies. Although we will not go into the subject much, since they are rumors and at the moment there is no official confirmation on where the shots can go.

madam web

Having mostly dealt with various Spider-Woman in the Marvel comics on a few occasions, Cassandra Web she is a clairvoyant mutant. Although he is usually associated with the face of an old woman, this character will be played by no one other than dakota johnsonor at least that’s what it seems because it was said a while ago that he was in final talks to get into the movie. S J Clarkson will direct the film and matt sazama and Burk Sharpless will be in charge of the script, to whom you may have some affection, since they recently worked on the Morbius.

Silk, a possible television series

Cindy Moon is a relatively new character in the Spider-Man Universe comics. She was bitten by the radioactive spider which caused Peter Parker to gain the powers from her on that fateful field trip to the lab. After being locked up for 10 years, Moon decided to follow Spider-Man’s example and be a superhero. It’s funny because the character has been played in the MCU for tiffany espensen on homecoming and infinity war. But the safest thing is that they do recast. At first it was believed that it was going to be a movie, but eventually it will most likely become a TV series.

Silver Sable and Black Cat projects?

By February 2019 there was a movie titled Silver and Black that would bring these two Marvel characters together but it was cancelled. Sony came to hire the director Gina Prince-Bythewood to take charge of this project starring the mercenary silver sable and DC’s Catwoman and love interest of Spider-Man Black Cat.

Over time it was said that Sony had planned to turn this movie into two separate individual projects, and in 2020 there were rumors that they might go to television.

Nightwatch doesn’t seem to be moving forward

This project was very striking because this character is one of the darkest within the spiderverse, but it seems to be completely stopped. At first (in Variety), it was said that Spike Lee was going to direct the tape, but the director denied his participation. Nightwatch or Night Watchman is a character from the Spider-Man Universe that you will surely recognize for wearing a nanotechnology suit that increases his physical strength by stimulating the adrenal glands and that many would surely love to see in one of the movies.

Jackpot

Lastly, this is the project about which the least is known. In 2018 Variety first reported the product and in 2020 Deadline that Mark Guggenheim would take care of the script. Since then nothing more has been known. Jackpot is a very interesting character because when he appeared in the comics he played with the reader to make them believe that he was MJ Watson. But it was actually two people who picked up the mantle from Jackpot, who had sometimes collaborated with Spider-Man. They were the scientific sarah ehret and his faithful fan Alan Jobson.