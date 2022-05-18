these are the films that will be released

After the Cannes Film Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, this 2022 returns in its 75th edition.

Although the 2021 Cannes Film Festival was held under all the necessary measures, there were several restrictions that did not allow the red carpet to be enjoyed as in previous years. This 2022 the luxurious movie night in France returns to normal.

Since the first festival in 1946, after the Second World War, the festival has remained a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and glamor in the spotlight.

This year, the festival kicked off with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie film Z, which not only coincides with the latest ebbs and flows of the pandemic, but also with the biggest war Europe has seen since World War II, in Ukraine.

The Cannes International Film Festival opens its 75th installment with the screening of “Final Cut”, a French zombie comedy directed by Michel Hazanavicius. This edition will feature feature films in competition and more than 50 screenings from the official selection.

During the opening ceremony of the festival, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, called for the cinema not to be silent in the face of war.

Russians banned from entering

The organizers made the decision to ban entry to the festival to Russians with ties to the government. And even several films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers will be screened, including the documentary by Sergei Loznitsa The Natural History of Destruction.

Films premiering at Cannes 2022

Warner Bros will release Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. George Miller will arrive with his fantasy epic Thee Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Ethan Coen will present his first film without his brother Joel’s, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a documentary about the rock and roll legend made with archive footage.

Also debuting is James Gray’s Aarmageddon Time, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in New York with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Who will be at Cannes 2022

The festival will be filled with renowned figures from the world of cinema such as Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattison, and award-winning filmmakers such as Hirokazu Koreeda (Broker), Christian Mungiu’s (RMN) and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes (Tori and Lokita). . In addition, Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future) and Park Chanwook (Decision to Leave), are also vying for the Palme, as is Kelly Reichardt, who re-teams with Michelle Williams with Showing Up.

Although the event will return to normal, the organizers recommend that attendees wear face masks. The jury will be led after 13 years, by a French artist Vicent Lindon, star of last year’s Palme d’Or winning film “Titane”. And on May 29, during the closing ceremony, he will deliver the highest award of the festival.