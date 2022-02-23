These are the first cell phones compatible with the 5G network in Mexico

5G technology reaches the 18 main cities of Mexico (Photo: Infobae)

As of this February 22, millions of users located in the 18 main cities in Mexico will be able to start enjoying the 5G networkwhich means progress in terms of connectivity in the Latin American region.

Now Mexico joins Chile, the Dominican Republic and Brazil in the foundation of the fifth generation of mobile Internet. Although initially only Mexico City, Puebla, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, Tijuana, León, Mérida, Querétaro, Culiacán, among others, will be able to enjoy the service, the operator estimates that by the end of 2022 there will be 5G coverage in more than 120 cities.

It should be noted that networks such as 4G and 5G allow people to stay connected while on the go, and each of them allows a different speed. This fifth, in addition to transferring data at more than 10 gigabits per second – which compared to 4G networks that offer speed close to 50 megabits (a gigabit is 1,000 megabits) is higher – is more secure.

5G telecommunications equipment at a T-Mobile US Inc tower in Texas (Photo: REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo)

Although it will initially operate on cell phones, 5G technology goes further, since it will also you can connect integrated sensors in almost all devicesfrom agricultural machines to medical devices, successfully creating the concept called “internet of things” (IOT).

Beyond connection speeds, the new generation of networks brings another series of benefits, for example, thanks to the “adaptive bandwidth” will allow the phone to automatically switch to faster internet speeds and consume more battery only when you need them.

In addition, it will also give a better access to services and applications of Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and videogames, thanks to the connection is more agile and advanced. Because of his hyperconnectivity it will be possible to connect a greater number and type of devices in real time.

5G will give a faster connection (photo: MyComputer)

In order to enjoy this new generation of mobile connectivity it is necessary to have a latest generation devicewhose system is capable of detecting this network as well as having an active line with the Mexican operator that has made it available.

According to the Mexican company, there is a catalog of 40 models from different brands such as Xiaomi, HONOR, Samsung, Apple, Motrola, Huawei, TCL among others that can take advantage of 5G, in addition, he assured that the list of compatible devices will be expanded soon.

Some of the models are:

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

moto g100

Motorola moto g50 5G

moto g 5G

moto g51 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola moto g71 5G

moto g200 5g

HONOR 50 5G

TCL10 5G

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Nokia G50 5G

Oppo Reno 5G

Oppo Reno5Z 5g

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei 40Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

ZTE Axon 30 5G

It should be noted that while newer iPhone models have the ability to connect to the new network, they won’t be able to do so until Apple releases an update in the region.

5G network is available in some countries (Photo: EUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

In addition to the equipment, it will be necessary have a SIM v6.2 in future to be able to take advantage of the 5G network. Additionally, users should pay attention to the cost table that will be updated for this technology.

5G is currently only available in certain areas of the world such as the United States, Asia and some Latin American countries; however, it is expected that in 2022 a third of the world population will have access to it and by 2025, more than half of the planet, data from the specialized media Scientific American.

Although this is a positive outlook, it should be noted that the infrastructure changes required to support high speeds will take much longer in rural and low-income areas, so these predictions could take years in some countries.

