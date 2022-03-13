These are the first confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March

It so happens that in this month of March, as in many others, some of the developers who announce a release date for their games also take the opportunity to indicate that they will arrive at Xbox Game Pass. For this same reason, we allow ourselves some small spoilers in the list of games that will arrive in the second half of March and we advance the information.

On this occasion, we already had a great AAA title announced for the first half and that of course is already available, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and with the same surprise that this incorporation was announced, it will not be any of that caliber that we advance now. But beware, because there is plenty of quality.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass at the end of March

shredders (Xbox Series and PC) – March 17

(Xbox Series and PC) – March 17 A Memoir Blue (Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC) – March 24

(Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC) – March 24 Crusader Kings 3 (Xbox Series) – March 29

(Xbox Series) – March 29 Weird West (Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC) – March 31

The curious thing is that we are seeing how the “exclusive” games for the new generation are beginning to be glimpsed, because inevitably and little by little Xbox One will be left behind. In this case, Shredders, the Snowboard title and Crusaders Kings 3, will only be available for Xbox Series X and S. During this week we will know all the games that will reach the full service… and those that will be released at the end of the month.