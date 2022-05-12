These are the first images of the “Resident Evil” series, which brings a reloaded zombie apocalypse

The premiere of “Resident Evil” is approaching, the Andrew Dabb series that continues the famous franchise. (Netflix)

After decades of success as video games, animated movies, live-action movies, novels and comics, resident Evil gets the serial treatment to fit in with the streaming boom. One year after the premiere of the last feature film, Welcome To Raccoon City, Netflix will premiere the new stage of this franchise of capcom July 14 . To tempt the public, the platform released its first teaser with images. It thus advanced an abundance of action and jumps in time to tell a story of horror, survival and corporate intrigue.

lance reddick will be Albert Wesker, one of the main antagonists in the original story, an employee of the Umbrella Corporation; his daughter Jade will be played by Tamara Smart in his teens and Ella Balinska in adulthood. The story is set in the new Raccoon City, in South Africa, in the present and in the year 2036, in a post-apocalyptic London: Jade tries to survive in a world plagued by zombies while investigating what happened to her sister, Billie , in 2022, when the events unfolded.

To the rhythm of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony)”, a 1971 hit, the girls walk with their father through the futuristic setting of the new Raccoon City, in the second decade of the 20th century. Jade becomes aware that her father and Umbrella, the company that runs the city, hide dangerous secrets. Then, in 2036, Jade tries to escape from the bloodthirsty creatures left behind after the pandemic caused by the corporation. Fewer than 15 million people live on Earth, vastly outnumbered by the more than 6 billion creatures infected with the T-virus.

The first season of the series will have eight episodes. . They will also act in them Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti Y Turlough Convery.

“The games are the backstory,” he said. Andrew Dabbthe production’s showrunner, to Gizmodo. “So everything that happened in the games also happens in this world in the chronology in which it happened.” Regarding the films he produced Paul W.S. AndersonDabb said that his vision is different: he is interested in telling the moments of the apocalypse that are not commonly seen in zombie stories.

“The movie usually starts when the zombies show up, right? They don’t start earlier. And that is why we have not seen what the world was like when it had to assimilate what was happening, ”he argued. “Humanity is adaptable, we get used to many things. We are literally adjusting to COVID-19 right now. We would adapt to a zombie outbreak. It wouldn’t be nice, but we would adapt.”

There are many dangerous beings besides zombies, and the plot will explain why Wexler, who died spectacularly in Resident Evil 5: Retribution, is back. “Fans like things that feel like a natural extension of what they’ve already enjoyed. The Marvel Universe does that very well,” added Dabb. “Most of those movies don’t adapt a specific comic: they take from here and there and create something new. Our approach is pretty much like that. The games are canon, and at the same time, it’s not a direct adaptation.”

Known in Japan, their country of origin, as Biohazard biohazard, these horror video games were created by Mikami Shinji and developed by Capcom since 1996. The story that achieved global popularity is simple: a virus has spread, by mistake or on purpose, and transforms humans into monsters. The Umbrella Corporation seems to have a lot to do with this bioterror danger.

Among the many adaptations of the franchise—animated films, for example, or the computer-animated miniseries Infinite Darkness— films are highlighted: resident Evil (2002), Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse (2004), Resident Evil 3: Extinction (2007), Resident Evil 4: Afterlife (2010), Resident Evil 5: Retribution (2012) and Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter (2016), produced by Anderson and starring Jovovich mile. In 2021 a reboot was added, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Cityin which they acted Kaya Scodelario Y Tom Hopper.

In addition to its creator, Dabb (Supernatural), the series that will premiere on July 14 had a script and executive production in conjunction with Mary Leah Sutton.

