These are the first images of the shooting

Few dolls have marked so many generations and have embodied the dreams of millions of girls as Barbie. If something was missing from this doll that has been transformed over the years seeking to reflect diversity and being more inclusive, it was a movie live action. And the first images of Margot Robbie, the actress who will give life to Barbie, during the filming and transformed into the iconic doll are already here.

The Australian actress has been photographed during the filming of the film in Los Angeles, and her look is just as we had imagined it. In the images, Robbie is seen with tight pink pants at the top and flared and with star embroidery on the bottom which are combined with a tight halter neck vest in the same tone and a bandana tied around the neck.

A style taken from the very closet of the Barbie of the 90s. And it is not the only feature that makes Robbie the perfect Live Action Barbie. The Australian also sports very long platinum blonde hair parted in the middle and slightly wavy, which was also one of the hallmarks of the Mattel doll.

If the images of the flesh and blood Barbie have gone viral in a few hours, Ken’s also caused a stir on networks just a few days ago. And it is that Ryan Gosling has become the most groundbreaking Ken, sporting abs, a denim vest that leaves his torso visible and that also allows you to see the elastics of his personalized underwear with his own name.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who also led the acclaimed little womenThe film features Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Alexandra Shipp in its cast. According to the IMDB movie portal, the film tells the story of “a doll who lives in ‘Barbieland’ but is expelled for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world.” A story that promises to show us a daring, different and contemporary face of a doll that is willing to break with many of the clichés associated with her.