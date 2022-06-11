These are the first images of the wedding of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

A few years ago, it would have seemed to us that the relationship of Anuel AA and Karol G was going to last forever. However, in less time than their fans expected, their beautiful courtship collapsed and each one went their own way. This is how the rap singer met the Dominican artist Yailin The Most Viral.

Both seemed to get along very well and be the one for each other. That is why they decided to get married and start a family. Some days ago, Anuel AA Y yailin They gave an interview to the Alofoke program and there they gave some details. For example, she announced that they are looking for a house to buy in the Dominican Republic. Currently, the singers live in an exclusive apartment in the city of Miami.

When they consulted yailin If there will be a wedding, she replied: “Of course, and boy too. Many things have been said about me, and I know who I am.” However, no one imagined that it would be so fast since this same Friday, both have shared images of the expected big step.

“I love you never Imagine this moment. Not even how it felt, thanks for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I’m living with you I hope this lasts for years and years Together and giving us all the love in the world Every day that passes And thanks for becoming your wife @anuel “wrote yailin.

In the images, both are seen signing the marriage papers, where she wears a black dress. For her part, Anuel shared a video where the bride has another look: jeans and a black shirt. “Everything in God’s hands @yailinlamasviralreal WORDS DON’T MATTER ANYMORE!!!!!!” Karol G’s ex wrote. Both posts received thousands of likes and congratulatory comments.