These are the first names being pulled from the festivities – FMDOS

The festival of the United States of America is certainly one of the most awaited every year. He lollapalooza It is one of the must-see musical examples of each year, and We are always looking forward to who will come.

how can i forget when he came Miley Cyrus and sang The Climb, or When the Foo Fighters toured the country before death Taylor Hawkins. Doja Cat, Martin Garrix, The Strokes: There were many artists who marked the incredible celebration that has been taking place in Chile for 12 years.

By the way, in recent times many posters have been published with international and national artists. Who can come and who can’t? let’s find out.

Lollapalooza Chile 2024: The most awaited music festival

In the said line-up, names are repeated that have already toured the country and also artists that have not set foot in Chilean territory. regrettably, There are already some that are not possible.

Many people in the social network are disappointed by this, as some have bought famous tickets early bird For pure illusion.

Famous festival of this time Will be on 15, 16 and 17 March In a place that is already home to concerts: Parque de Cerrillos.

What is the line-up of Lollapalooza Chili 2024 so far?

yes or yes i will come blink 182, This is due to his sudden departure from the line-up lollapalooza of this year. Other names heard with intensity in social networks or music media Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and others.

The Chile Festivals CL account on Instagram, a medium that always brings information in terms of music, explained in a publication that The first to be removed from the poster is Olivia Rodrigo. As per what was found, the young singer has plans to visit the country not next year but in 2025.

It’s not all over! is a very likely name bad bunny, This is because he has published the lyrics of one of his songs on Instagram. He wrote on his social network, “Today I woke up happy, today I woke up happy.”

So far the rumors are indicating that He and Blink-182 will be confirmed, Whereas Halsey, Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, SZA, Francisca Valenzuela, Louis Tomlinson, Muse or Stray Kids, among other names they are in we will see.

What do you think? Who do you want to see in this new edition?

