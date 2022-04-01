These are the first Samsung phones to receive the April Android update

Samsung has started updating some of its latest phones with the April 2022 Android update.

As has been customary for several months now, Samsung has started to release April android update for some of its devices, before Google itself makes the update official.

Starting today, the owners of some of the latest samsung phones they can already upgrade your devices to the latest version of the Android security patch.

The Galaxy S22 series receives the April update

How have they progressed since XDASamsung has started updating the three models of the Galaxy S22 series to the latest version of the patch.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have started updating with the April patch.

In addition to the patch, the update also introduces performance improvements and bug fixes. The official changelog includes improvements in video recording at Ultra HD resolution at 30 and 60 FPS.

Since the update has a weight close to 1.5 GBeverything seems to indicate that it is a important update. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long for the update.

In that sense, it is worth mentioning that European models of the Galaxy S22 series with Samsung Exynos 2200 processor are also receiving said update. In this case, yes, the list of changes does not reflect improvements aimed at the camera of the devices.

Over the next few days, the update will reach the rest of the company’s models, including those in the series Galaxy A, Galaxy Z, GalaxyNote and Galaxy S.

