These are the five best episodes of Malcolm

Malcolm in the middle It is one of the series most loved by the public. The performances of Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and company are remembered to this day. Making a list of the best episodes is not an easy task, since there are seven seasons, with almost 150 episodes., each remembered by thousands of people. Fortunately, IMDb offers an organized list ordered by the rating that fans have given each chapter over the years.

5-. Family meeting (season four, episode three) 8.7

In this episode, Malcolm and company attend the family reunion on Hal’s side. While they are there, Lois is treated horribly. Fortunately, her children band together to terrorize the adults in revenge. Not only do we witness a dynamic here that we rarely see, one where Lois is vulnerable, but the love that this family has for each other is also made clear. Alongside this, the appearance of Christopher Lloyd as Hal’s dad is very worthwhile.

4-. Lois strikes again (season seven, episode 16) 8.7

In this chapter, Reese is the target of a practical joke made by several girls in the school. When her son becomes depressed, Lois decides to take revenge on those responsible. Only Malcolm realizes that she is the one making life miserable for the girls and tries to stop her. On this occasion we see how Reese’s malevolent attitude may have been inherited from her mother. As if that were not enough, this episode is one of Emma Stone’s first credits.

3-. Water park (season one, episode 16) 8.7

The first season ended with a family trip. Lois, Hal, Reese, and Malcolm went to a water park for a day of fun in the sun. The kids get into trouble, the parents get drunk, and Dewey witnesses the death of his babysitter. Along with the special appearance of Bea Arthur, this chapter is remembered for all the memes that it has left us.

two-. Graduation (season seven, episode 22) 9.1

The series finale is fondly remembered. Not only was a high emotional level reached with the parting from the family, but it was a worthy resolution for each character. Malcolm went off to college, Reese moved out, Francis got a new job, while Lois and Hal found out they’re having a new kid. She closed the door, but made it clear that these characters will live forever in our hearts.

1-. Bowling (season two, episode 20) 9.3

More than an emotional ending, this episode is remembered by many due to the way in which the same story was told in different ways depending on the characters on the scene. With three timelines happening simultaneously, this chapter makes it clear that the interaction between characters was the strength of the series. It is a pity that this narrative element was not used once again.